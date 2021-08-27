After the attacks: the situation in Kabul remains tense | Free press

Washington (AP) – After the devastating attack by the Islamic State (IS) terrorist militia on Kabul airport that killed dozens of people, the United States is threatening retaliation. “We are going to hunt you down and make you pay,” US President Joe Biden said Thursday at the White House.

At the same time, he announced the continued evacuations of US citizens and local workers – despite the continuing threat of terrorism. The horror in Kabul after the bloody act is great: the square in front of the gate, where thousands of people hoping for an evacuation flight the day before stood side by side, was deserted on Friday, as pictures show televised.

According to US reports, at least two suicide bombers were broken into Thursday near the airport. According to the British Ministry of Defense, 60 to 80 Afghan civilians were killed, plus 13 American soldiers, according to the Pentagon. Dozens of other people, including 18 American soldiers, were injured. Taliban Islamist militants, who have been in power in the crisis state for two weeks, initially spoke to only 13 to 20 civilians who had been killed. The non-governmental organization Urgence told the German news agency that 16 dead had been admitted to their hospital alone. Television footage taken at the scene of the attack showed bloodstained stones and clothing strewn on the ground.

For the first time in a year and a half, American soldiers have died

For the US armed forces, they are the first soldiers to die violently in Afghanistan since February last year – and the heaviest casualties in a decade. Biden ordered that US flags be hoisted at half mast above the White House and all public buildings by Monday night to commemorate the victims.

Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier expressed his sympathy in a letter of condolence to US President Joe Biden. “We mourn with you the victims of the brutal attack on Kabul. Our hearts go out to the loved ones of the brave American soldiers who gave their lives to save the lives of others, ”Steinmeier wrote.

“The Federal Government and the Chancellor are full of horror and disgust at these terrorist attacks,” government spokesman Steffen Seibert said in Berlin on Friday. “How inhumane such attacks are, how vile such attacks are, it can hardly be put into words. “

ISIS engaged in the attack

ISIS’s terrorist militia arm, active in Afghanistan, claimed responsibility for the attack for itself. Watching the group, Biden said the United States had information on where the brains of the attacks were – and would find ways to hold them accountable “wherever they are,” even without major military operations. . His haunting words to terrorists: “We will not forgive. We will not be forgotten. “

According to US data, at least two suicide bombers blew themselves up. One of the detonations therefore occurred at a gate of the airport site where American soldiers were deployed. A number of fighters from the terrorist group IS then opened fire on civilians and soldiers, said US General Kenneth McKenzie, who heads US Central Command Centcom. He warned that more attacks could be expected. “We are doing everything possible to prepare for these attacks,” he said. This is an “extremely active threat situation”.

Many people in Kabul reacted with horror to the attack. “I am frustrated and disappointed,” Hussain, who lives in the western part of town, told the German news agency on Friday. “Everyone here in Kabul is frustrated and disappointed.”

Wahid, who lives near the airport, said he was having “the worst time of my life”. Some people blame those who wanted to flee the country for the attack. Others blamed the West for allowing them to escape. And still others see the responsibility with the Taliban, which does not secure the airport.

The Foreign Ministry’s Crisis Response Center assesses the security situation at the airport as “extremely dangerous”. There is still a high risk of attack, according to a letter to German citizens which is available to the German news agency. “We therefore strongly advise against going to the airport at this time.” It is not yet predictable when regular flight operations will resume.

The evacuation operation continues

The international Kabul evacuation mission initially continued on Thursday. The US Air Force and its air allies evacuated approximately 7,500 people Thursday morning until shortly before midnight (Kabul time). A White House official said the number of Afghans and Western citizens who have flown since mid-August has risen to 100,100.

The German Air Force on Thursday transported all Bundeswehr soldiers, diplomats and police remaining from the crisis state, as Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer (CDU) said. According to the minister, 5,347 people were evacuated from at least 45 countries, including about 500 Germans and more than 4,000 Afghans.

The operation to evacuate the more than 5,000 American troops in Kabul is expected to end as planned next Tuesday, as Biden pointed out, despite the latest events. This means that the allies can no longer evacuate their citizens and former local employees. However, the German government and the United States are counting on the Taliban to continue to cooperate after August 31 to allow people to leave the country. In return, they can expect help from the international community, according to logic. Biden said: “You are not good guys, the Taliban. I don’t think so at all. But they have an obvious interest.”

On the occasion of the end of the German evacuation mission, Chancellor Angela Merkel said: “We are working hard to negotiate terms with the Taliban on how further departures will be possible.”

Taliban Islamist militants control Kabul and with it the area around the airport. The security situation there has deteriorated even more recently. The Bundeswehr had already reported on Tuesday that an increasing number of potential ISIS suicide bombers were in Kabul. Biden had made a similar statement. The terrorist militia was also a “declared enemy” of the Taliban, he said earlier this week. Among other things, Biden justified his support for the withdrawal of American troops by this terrorist threat.

Thousands of people continue to try to flee the violence abroad. For more than a week, they have gathered around different entrances to the airport to board an evacuation flight. The conditions around the airport were dire.

Refugees want to go to Pakistan

Meanwhile, more and more Afghans are leaving for Pakistan. At least 10,000 Afghans crossed the border at Spin Boldak / Chaman every day, a border official said. Previously, there were about 4,000 on normal days. Most are on their way to relatives in towns and regions not far from the border.

The Taliban seized power in Afghanistan in mid-August. Most of the Afghan security forces surrendered without a fight, and President Ashraf Ghani fled the country.