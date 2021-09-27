After the Berlin elections, the ball is in the hands of the SPD

Berlin (dpa) – Everything is certain: the SPD won the elections to the House of Representatives in Berlin. It is not clear, however, which government will get the capital. The preliminary official final result allows several possibilities.

One is the continuation of the previous coalition of the SPD, the Left and the Greens. But other tripartite alliances, such as the SPD, CDU and FDP, are also possible. The ball is now in the field of the SPD. There may soon be initial exploratory discussions. Much depends on the favorite candidate of the SPD, Franziska Giffey.

Giffey kept the coalition issue open on Monday. “We would like to get as many SPD programs as possible in the coalition negotiations,” the main SPD candidate told RBB news radio. The SPD wants to invite the Greens, the CDU, the Left and the FDP to exploratory talks, as party leader Raed Saleh told the German news agency.

Green candidate Bettina Jarasch said on Monday: “We are ready, we are waiting for an invitation from the SPD.” The Berlin Greens expect the explorations to begin soon. “We are assuming that it will start no later than the day after tomorrow,” said the environmental politician. “A stable government that addresses future problems will only be possible with the Greens.” Jarasch reiterated that the Greens preferred to continue the previous coalition with the SPD and the left.

How to manage the debate on expropriation?

A key point of the exploratory talks will also be the question of how to handle the referendum on the expropriation of large real estate companies. In the parallel vote in the Bundestag and House of Representatives elections, 56.4% of voters voted for real estate groups with more than 3,000 apartments in the city to socialize – in return for compensation. Even if the vote is not legally binding, politicians must act on it.

Left-wing state president Katina Schubert said on Monday that she also expected the explorations to begin on Wednesday. “We want to continue this coalition.” The success of the referendum is a mandate to provide an implementation perspective. “And that is only possible in the red-red-green constellation.” The SPD must therefore have very good reasons for not wanting to continue the previous coalition.

During the election campaign, Franziska Giffey left open the question of whether she would prefer to govern with the CDU and the FDP. The SPD won 21.4% in the House of Representatives elections, the Greens 18.9%. According to the state electoral commission, the CDU reached 18.1%, the left 14.0%, the AfD 8.0 and the FDP 7.2%.

Great election day in the capital

Giffey is thus fortunate to become the first governing mayor of Berlin – until now, in 1947/1948, SPD politician Louise Schroeder was only provisional mayor in post-war Berlin.

Leading CDU candidate Kai Wegner said on Sunday his party had started to end red-red-green, and maybe the numbers could show that, too. The main FDP candidate, Sebastian Czaja, confirmed his willingness to speak to all parties except the left and the AfD. The new FDP parliamentary group elected him president on Monday.

Sunday was a great election day in the capital. In addition to the House of Representatives, Berliners could also elect the new Bundestag and twelve new district parliaments. About 2.45 million people were eligible to vote in Berlin. However, not all went well when it came to the vote. Some ballots were missing. Sometimes long queues formed in front of the polling stations. Some were still voting when the election forecasts were already playing on television.

In 2016, the SPD won the House of Representatives elections with 21.6% of the vote. The CDU reached 17.6 percent at the time. The left was at 15.6% five years ago, the Greens at 15.2%. The AfD had moved for the first time to the House of Representatives with 14.2%, the FDP managed 6.7%.