After the exploratory race, the Greens and the FDP get back on the train

Berlin (dpa) – The Greens and the FDP want to quickly clarify their next steps to form a government after initial explorations with the SPD and the Union as possible bigger partners.

Green leader Annalena Baerbock announced on Tuesday after a meeting with CDU and CSU leaders in Berlin the decisions for the next few days. The FDP board wants to discuss the course on Wednesday. The Union again campaigned for a Jamaican alliance with the Greens and the FDP in competition with a traffic light coalition led by the SPD. The Greens were cautious. The black-green meeting ended a first round with separate exploratory talks after the election.

CDU president Armin Laschet spoke of a good atmosphere and an open exchange with the Greens. The contrasts have also become clear. But it is not the case that these cannot be overcome. This should be explored further. “It would be worth it.” An alliance with the FDP and the Greens could have a scale in society that would modernize and move the country forward. “But of course the FDP and the Greens will decide if the next path goes like this.”

Only chance for Laschet

A Jamaican coalition – named after the colors of the flag black, yellow, green – is seen as the only chance for Laschet to save the Chancellery for the Union despite heavy losses in the elections. The SPD, as the most powerful new force, is aiming for a traffic light coalition with the Greens and the FDP. The Greens prefer this, but have not ruled out an alliance with the Union and the FDP. The FDP has shown inclination towards the Union, but has not yet committed.

Green leader Robert Habeck said during the conversation with the Union, possible overlaps were explored, but there were also divisions. “Today and tomorrow” – that is, Tuesday and Wednesday – should now be compared internally to see what is possible. Baerbock spoke of a constructive and serious conversation. In socio-political areas, the Greens and the Union tend to be more distant, but in other areas there are common concerns, such as digitization and ecological transformation. The Greens met the SPD last Sunday.

The FDP wants to discuss the state of the talks on Wednesday, as the party said on Tuesday – the first explorations with the Union and the SPD also took place on Sunday. The Greens and the FDP have said on several occasions that they want to jointly create the basis for a political revival and change after the elections.

CSU boss Markus Söder said the first meeting with the Greens was shaped by a desire to explore what “bridges” could be crossed together. Many points have been “closely reconciled”, including the important subject of climate. In other areas, however, there is still a great deal of need for discussion – for example on the subject of migration. “If everyone was ready to come together, I think there would be great opportunities to continue such a conversation,” Söder said.

Content issues between the Union and the Greens:

Financial and fiscal policy: The cliffs are particularly numerous here. The Greens want to increase incomes and high assets, which the Union rejects. The CDU and CSU, on the other hand, want to gradually abolish the solidarity surcharge for all. The Greens want a reform of the debt brake anchored in the Basic Law so that the state can invest more in the restructuring of the climate-friendly economy. There are many in the Union who oppose “loosening” the debt brake.

Energy and climate policy: the Greens want solar rooftop systems to be mandatory. From 2030, only zero-emission cars will be registered – that would be the end of the conventional internal combustion engine, powered by fossil fuels such as gasoline and diesel. The Union rejects bans, relies on incentives. For example, she wants a grant program with interest-free loans to homeowners for more solar roofs. It is also controversial between the Union and the Greens whether the price of CO2 in the transport and heating sectors should rise faster – as the Greens want.

In principle, the Union and the Greens agree that the development of green electricity from wind and sun must be accelerated in order to reduce emissions that are harmful to the climate. Planning processes should go faster. But there are many pitfalls along the way, including the conflict between climate protection and species protection. There is general agreement on reducing the price of electricity.

Coal phase-out: so far planned by 2038 at the latest. The Greens want an exit by 2030. At the CDU, a possible advance is met with opposition, in particular from the prime ministers of the East. In contrast, Söder has repeatedly called for the exit from coal to be significantly advanced: until 2030.

Transport: both the Union and the Greens want to develop rail and local public transport so that more people leave their cars. The Greens want a general speed limit on highways. This is one of the sticking points, although Greens House leader Anton Hofreiter has recently signaled his willingness to speak. The CSU in particular is strictly against it, and there are also big reservations within the CDU.

Foreign and Security Policy: The Greens are just as skeptical of NATO’s goal of devoting 2% of gross domestic product to defense as they are to the continued deployment of US atomic bombs in Germany. Instead, they support the United Nations Nuclear Weapons Ban Treaty, which the Union sees as the wrong path to nuclear disarmament. The Greens have not yet commented on whether the Bundeswehr should be equipped with combat drones. The Union wants to include this in a coalition agreement.

Migration and Internal Security: Almost traditionally, there are major differences in these areas. For example, the CDU and CSU are skeptical about defining a number of migrants who could be accepted by Germany.