After the failure of the negotiations, Switzerland makes a financial gesture to the EU

(Bern) On Thursday, the Swiss parliament approved the release of more than one billion euros in favor of EU members, a gesture of appeasement following the Swiss decision to break off negotiations on an institutional agreement.

The project was approved by a large majority by the House of Commons in the evening after being validated by the House of Lords during the day, as the debates streamed online show.

At the end of 2006, the Swiss, whose country does not belong to the EU, passed a referendum on a law on cooperation with the states of Eastern Europe in order to contribute to the development of the former communist countries.

From 2007 to 2017, the federal government contributed more than 1.3 billion francs (1.2 billion euros) to projects aimed at reducing economic and social disparities in countries that have joined the EU since 2004, such as Bulgaria, Poland and Romania.

In December 2019, the Swiss Parliament approved a second grant (“Framework Loans for Cohesion and Migration”) for projects in certain EU member states of a similar amount.

However, this approval was tied to the condition that no financial commitment was made as long as discriminatory EU measures against Switzerland apply.

This condition has so far blocked the implementation of this second billion, as Switzerland is of the opinion that the European regulations discriminate against the Zurich stock exchange.

At the same time, Bern and Brussels negotiated for several years in order to standardize the legal framework for Switzerland’s participation in the EU internal market, its most important economic partner, and to establish a dispute settlement mechanism.

The EU had made the signing of this institutional agreement a prerequisite for the conclusion of a new bilateral market access agreement. But the Swiss government decided at the end of May to bury the draft agreement.

In an effort to “revive the dynamism of relations with the EU”, however, the Swiss government had promised to promptly ask parliament to approve the second contribution.

With the release of this money, the Swiss government wants to show that the Alpine country “remains a reliable partner of the EU” and hopes to “reduce economic and social disparities and improve the management of migration flows in certain EU member states”.

Like the first contribution to enlargement, these Swiss funds must be used to finance certain projects and programs and are not paid directly into the budget of the countries or the EU, emphasized the Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis during the debates in parliament.

The framework credit for cohesion of just over CHF 1 billion is intended for projects in the thirteen countries that joined the EU in 2004 (EU-13). The migration framework credit of CHF 190 million is intended to finance measures in the area of ​​migration not only in the EU-13, but also in the other EU-13 countries.