After the TV trio, the parties fight for interpretative sovereignty

Berlin (dpa) – The CDU / CSU, the SPD and the Greens have booked the first major televised debate of their chancellor candidates as a success.

For example, CSU boss Markus Söder confirmed that recently ill Union candidate Armin Laschet (CDU) had a strong performance on Monday in Munich: “From my perspective, it was exactly what we hoped for. Political competition was critical, however: FDP chairman Christian Lindner, for example, complained on Instagram that central topics such as digitization, education or pensions were only “marginally discussed”.

At the Triell of broadcasters RTL and ntv, Laschet, Vice-Chancellor Olaf Scholz and President of the Greens Annalena Baerbock discussed topics such as Afghanistan, Corona and climate change on Sunday evening. 36% of some 2,500 people polled in a representative Forsa survey of eligible viewers said the SPD’s candidate for chancellor, Scholz, had triumphed. 30 percent saw Baerbock in the lead, only 25 percent Laschet.

Laschet satisfied

Nevertheless, Laschet drew a positive conclusion. The CDU chairman said after a meeting of his party’s presidium in Berlin. When asked how frustrating the results of the subsequent poll were, Laschet replied, “Not at all. Five million people have watched, that’s what concerns me. “

However, the SPD’s upward trend is consolidating in the polls: in the opinion trend published on Monday by the opinion research institute Insa for “Bild”, the Social Democrats reached 25 percent, i.e. an increase of two percentage points in one week. They are therefore now clearly ahead of the Union which, with minus three points, is only 20%. The Greens also lost half a point and reached 16.5%. The FDP rose to 13.5% (plus 0.5 point), the AfD (11%) and the Left (7%) remained stable.

According to Insa, five government coalitions are possible – including four under the leadership of the SPD: an alliance of the SPD, the Union and the Greens, a coalition of the SPD, the Union and the FDP, a fire composed of SPD , the Greens and the FDP, a coalition with the Union, the Greens and the FDP as well as red-green-red. In the polls of other institutes as well, the SPD had recently overtaken or even surpassed the Union.

Previously, the top representatives of the CDU Laschet had obviously strengthened their backs. “It was a very good performance, and it helps us,” Hesse Prime Minister Volker Bouffier told the Triell. Federal Health Minister Jens Spahn praised the fact that Laschet had scored points with the attack and the content charge. Due to poor poll results, the Prime Minister of North Rhine-Westphalia has come under pressure within the party in recent weeks.

The SPD named Scholz the winner Triell on Twitter: “Olaf has once again proven that he can be chancellor! He has a plan for the future! ”Meanwhile, Federal Greens chief executive Michael Kellner praised Baerbock’s“ brilliant ”and“ sovereign ”appearance. In terms of content, there were clear differences. The Union and the SPD defend an “ambitious way of doing things”.

Unlike Laschet, Baerbock and Scholz do not rule out a coalition with the left. Scholz has recently repeatedly linked a possible alliance with a clear commitment to NATO, which the left continues to reject: “A clear commitment to NATO today would actually mean voting for a wartime alliance,” he said. said party leader Susanne Hennig-Wellsow.

Merkel criticizes the Greens

Meanwhile, Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) criticized the Greens over the disaster in Afghanistan. The televised triumph had shown that the party had “no clear position” on this issue, Merkel said, according to German news agency information at the CDU presidium meeting.

In fiscal policy, FDP Secretary General Volker Wissing sees closeness to the Union. “There is already a divide between the SPD, the Greens and us,” Wissing told RTL / ntv – “early start”. But at the same time, he also questioned the CDU and CSU’s willingness to benefit from tax breaks: the Union, “which has prevented tax reforms for 16 years, is no longer exactly a surprise. now”.

Social association Vdk criticized the fact that social issues played almost no role in the Triell. VdK President Verena Bentele called for a reorientation of future duels televised in the Funke Mediengruppe newspapers: “Urgent reforms in care, pensions and health must then be at the top.”