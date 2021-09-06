Again the left militates for an alliance with the SPD and the Greens |

Berlin (AP) – The left campaigned again for a government alliance with the SPD and the Greens after the federal elections. “There is a majority in this country which no longer wants to accept inequalities and poverty,” said a proposal for an “immediate program” that the party presented on Monday.

You couldn’t go on like this for another four years, Janine Wissler, party co-boss and first candidate, told ZDF’s “Morgenmagazin”. “And then, I think the SPD, the Greens and the left should explore together very seriously after the election, if there is a majority, if they can be used.”

In the document that the Left presented, essential elements of their electoral platform are again summarized: higher minimum wages, basic child security, higher pensions, lower taxes for low and middle incomes, land levy and property tax, rent freeze, climate protection. Wissler told the SPD leadership that such issues would be difficult to implement with the Union and the FDP.

The union warns against a “slide to the left”

Senior EU politicians warn against a “shift to the left” and call on the SPD to exclude a coalition with the left. SPD chancellor candidate Olaf Scholz has made a clear commitment to NATO as a condition for all potential coalition partners. The left is essentially trying to dissolve NATO and “replace it with a system of collective security with the participation of Russia”.

Wissler stressed that this was an immediate program. “Even if a federal government came to an agreement, a new international security alliance probably would not be achieved all at once.” Besides, now is not the time to ask each other for confessions.