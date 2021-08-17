Against mask requirement | The Texas governor tested positive for COVID-19

(Washington) Texas Republican Governor Greg Abbott, a vocal opponent of masking requirements, tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday, his services said the day after he attended an indoor public event.

Mr Abbott, who is fully vaccinated, “is tested daily and had his first positive result today,” his communications director Mark Miner said in a statement.

He “will isolate himself in the governor’s residence and continue to be tested every day,” he added, adding that Mr. Abbott was being treated with Regeneron, a cocktail of antibodies.

The governor “is in good health and currently has no symptoms. Everyone in close contact with the governor has been informed. Texas First Lady Cecilia Abbott has been declared negative, ”the statement read.

Greg Abbott is one of the governors who spoke out against the mask requirement. He also promulgated a decree prohibiting any government agency or receipt of public funding from imposing a vaccination against COVID-19.

“From the start, Governor Abbott put political calculations for the Republican primary before public health. I hope he will recover soon. I also hope that he acts more responsibly for families and children in Texas, “said former Democratic presidential candidate Julian Castro, former mayor of the Texas city of San Antonio, on Twitter.

“This virus is spreading like wildfire in Texas, including among children. I hope the governor lifts his ban on wearing masks in schools, ”he said.

Mr. Castro retweeted a short video showing Mr. Abbott at an indoor event the day before, surrounded by dozens of people without masks.

The governor himself tweeted photos of this meeting on his personal account on Monday evening.