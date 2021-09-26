Agreement on Kabul Airport | Erdogan expects the formation of an “inclusive” Afghan government

(New York) Turkey expects an “inclusive” government from the Taliban before concluding an operational agreement with them on Kabul airport, warned President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Sunday.

Posted on Sep 26, 2021 at 11:24 am

Before the American forces withdrew from Afghanistan and the Taliban came to power in mid-August, Turkey, as a NATO member, offered to take over the security of the international airport.

Following the unexpected fall of the West-backed regime, Turkey began talks with the country’s new masters to help manage the site, which is vital to Afghanistan’s humanitarian aid and relations with the rest of the world. But so far no effect.

“The government in Afghanistan is not integrative, it does not integrate all components. As long as it is, we will not go to Afghanistan, but if the government is more open, Turkey can go there, ”Erdogan said in an interview with the American broadcaster CBS News, which was recorded on the sidelines. of the General Assembly of the United Nations.

“We want women to be actively involved in all aspects of life in Afghanistan, we can support them,” he added, according to the translation of the broadcaster’s interview.

The Turkish president recalled that the security of Kabul airport and its support by Turkey had been discussed with his American counterpart Joe Biden in Brussels during a NATO summit in June.

But relations between the two heads of state are now tense: Mr Erdogan even admitted to the Turkish press on Thursday that “things started badly” between them.

Specifically, Turkey’s purchase of Russian S-400 anti-missile missiles and, in retaliation, the freeze on the United States’ purchases of F-35 fighter jets.

Erdogan, who is due to visit Russia on Wednesday, told CBS he intended to continue the second phase of the deal with the Russians.

“In the future, no one should be able to intervene in the defense systems that we want to acquire, no matter in which country and at what level,” he warned.