Agricultural Fumigants Market Industry Chain Structure Analysis, Size, share, 2021-2027

Agricultural fumigants are injected into the soil and move through the soil air and dissolve in the water in the soil where they kill pests, and also used on grains and crops post-harvest to reduce insects, ticks and mites, nematodes, slugs and snails and fungal diseases.In the report, the statistics refer to agricultural fumigants as materials for fumigants pesticides. There are common fumigants materials such as Methyl Bromide, Phosphine, Chloropicrin, Metam Sodium, 1, 3-Dichloropropene. The technical barriers of agricultural fumigants are not high, resulting in numerous manufacturing enterprises. In agricultural fumigants materials market, there are some relatively larger companies across the globe, such as Dow, AMVAC, ADAMA Agricultural, FMC Corporation, BASF, Syngenta, UPL Group, Detia-Degesch, Arkema, Chemtura, Eastman, and Solvay. Their plants mainly distribute in USA, China and Europe. Agricultural fumigants materials are primarily used to produce fumigants pesticide, and eventually applied in soil and warehouse. With increasing of global population and economy, the demands for agricultural product keep high growth. With the improvement of people`s health awareness, the product structure has been changed in these years and agricultural fumigants are expected to continue increasing during the remaining years of the forecast period of 2017-2022. Agricultural fumigants industry will usher in a stable growth space. In the past few years, the price of agricultural fumigants has slightly decreased and we expect the price will slightly lower. However, the improvement of energy, transportation costs, employee wages, and equipment depreciation will play a significant role in promoting the cost of agricultural fumigants.

The prime objective of this Agricultural Fumigants report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography.

By Market Verdors: Dow, AMVAC, ADAMA Agricultural, FMC Corporation, BASF, DuPont, Syngenta, UPL Group, Detia-Degesch, Ikeda Kogyo, Arkema, Chemtura, Eastman, Solvay, ASHTA Chemicals, Jiangsu Shuangling, Dalian Dyechem, Shenyang Fengshou, Jining Shengcheng, Nantong Shizhuang, Limin Chemical, Lianyungang Dead Sea Bromine

The global Agricultural Fumigants market was valued at 118.71 Million USD in 2020 and will grow with a CAGR of 2.67% from 2020 to 2027.



Request Sample Report of Global Agricultural Fumigants Market @ 2021-2027-Global-and-Regional-Agricultural-Fumigants-Industry-Status-and-Prospects-Professional-Market-Research-Report-Standard-Version

By Types:

1,3-Dichloropropene

Chloropicrin

Methyl Bromide

Metam Sodium

Phosphine

By Applications:

Soil Consumption

Warehouse Consumption

By Region:

 North America (U.S., Canada)

 Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy)

 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Singapore, Malaysia)

 Latin America (Brazil, Mexico)

 Middle East & Africa

Request For Discount @ 2021-2027-Global-and-Regional-Agricultural-Fumigants-Industry-Status-and-Prospects-Professional-Market-Research-Report-Standard-Version

Key Indicators Analyzed:

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The Agricultural Fumigants Research covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further overview provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Agricultural Fumigants Trends: Industry key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Contact Us

Kevin Thomas

sales@garnerinsights.com

Contact No:

+1 513 549 5911 (US)