Agricultural Harvesting Machinery Market Business Scenario 2021- Deere & Company (John Deere), AGCO Corporation

The Agricultural Harvesting Machinery market is a comprehensive market research report which provides market analysis with a historical & futuristic perspective for the following parameters; market size, revenue, demand, and supply data (as applicable). The report offers a detailed market analysis to provide a 360-degree research study on the global Agricultural Harvesting Machinery market. Some of the tools used for this are SWOT, PESTEL, and Porter’s 5-forces analysis frameworks. The report includes detailed information on the key trends, market drivers, challenges, regulatory landscape, deployment models, opportunities, future roadmaps, value chains, player profiles, and strategies. The impact of the COVID-19, and also forecasts its recovery post-COVID-19. The report also presents forecasts for Agricultural Harvesting Machinery from 2021 till 2026.

The Global Agricultural Harvesting Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period (2020-2025).

– The acute shortage of farm labor, the technological advancements in agricultural machinery and various government backed subsidy policies supporting the purchase of farming machinery in developing economies such as India is driving the market growth for harvestors.

– The high initial capital cost and more inclination of farmers towards traditinal plowing methods are some of the factors restraining the market growth.

– Deere & Company (John Deere), AGCO Corporation, CNH Industrial N.V and Mahindra & Mahindra Limited are some of the major players who have their presence in this market.

Regional Analysis for Agricultural Harvesting Machinery Market:

For a comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, the global Agricultural Harvesting Machinery market is analyzed across key geographies namely the United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, Central & South America. Each of these regions is analyzed based on market findings across major countries in these regions for a macro-level understanding of the market.

Asia Pacific is the Fastest growing market

The acute shortage of labor resources for agricultural activities, owing to the lucrative opportunities in the growing industrial sector, is the major factor driving the growth of agricultural machinery equipment, such as harvesters in the region. In additin to this various governments are providing subsidies to farmers for investing in better equipment to efficiently meet the needs for higher productivity. For instance, Government of India inititated various farm mechanization programs in the country through the schemes, such Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojna (RKVY) and Mechanisation, under the National Food Security Mission (NFSM). Through these schemes, the government is encouraging farmers to purchase farm machinery, such as harvesters, by providing a subsidy. Thus, the demand for harvestor machines is projected to increase further with number of international companies launching their harvesting machinery by expanding their business in the region during the forecast period.

What is the Impact of Covid-19 Outbreak on the Agricultural Harvesting Machinery?

– Optimistic Scenario: COVID-19 is contained by May or June, With Normalcy returning to global operations through the End of Q2.

– Conservative Scenario: COVID-19 Remains Prevalent, with Continued Impacts Lasting into Q4.

– Estimated Impact of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) Epidemic on the Global Agricultural Harvesting Machinery.

– Agricultural Harvesting Machinery Market Size in 2021

– Corporate Strategy the Manufacturers Should Be Thinking About Right Now.

The research includes historic data from 2015 to 2021 and forecasts until 2026 which makes the report an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales, and product managers, consultants, analysts, and stakeholders looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

