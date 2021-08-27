Agrochemicals market is booming across the globe explored in latest research by 2020-2027

A detailed report on Global Agrochemicals providing a complete information on the current market situation and offering robust insights about the potential size, volume, and dynamics of the market during the forecast period, 2021-2027. The research study offers complete analysis of critical aspects of the global Agrochemicals , including competition, segmentation, geographical progress, manufacturing cost analysis, and price structure. We have provided CAGR, value, volume, sales, production, revenue, and other estimations for the global as well as regional markets.

Agrochemicals is the generic name of chemical products used in the agricultural field. These include pesticides, insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, nematicides, synthetic fertilizers, bio fertilizer, and chemical growth agents, among others. Increasing population and surging urbanization in turn puts additional pressure on the already diminishing farmlands. Agrochemicals help to effectively cultivate and manage crops to increase production. Thus, these factors greatly support growth of the global agrochemicals market. Various government and non-governmental organizations are focusing on addressing this global concern by increasing funding for programs related to the agricultural sector. The World Bank implemented 146 projects during 2014–2016, which provided agricultural services and assets to 17 million farmers globally, in turn augmenting growth of the market. The U.S., China, and Japan are the largest producers of agrochemicals, while North America, followed by Asia Pacific are the largest consumers in the global agrochemicals market. Population explosion in countries such as India and China, along with rapid economic growth in these countries is expected to position Asia Pacific as the fastest growing market for agrochemicals in the near future.

Top Key Players in Agrochemicals market: Agrium, BASF SE, BAYER AG, Dow AgroSciences, DuPont, Monsanto Company, Sumitomo Chemical Co., Syngenta AG, The Mosaic Co., Yara International, Gharda Chemicals Ltd., Drexel Chemical Company, Qatar Fertilizer Company, Cf Industries, Israel Chemicals Ltd., American Vanguard Corporation, Rotam Corpsciences, FMC Corporation, and Zuari Agro Chemicals Ltd.

The global agrochemicals market is predicted to be fueled by increasing global population and subsequent increasing demand for food grains. Moreover, rampant urbanization over the recent past has led to a steep decline in farmlands. consistent with 2017 Census of Agriculture, farm lands within the U.S. declined to 900,217,576 acres in 2017 from 914,527,657 acres in 2012. This increases adoption of duel cultivation, wherein various fertilizers are wont to maintain the fertility of the soil and pesticides help improve crop yield. consistent with Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the United Nations forecast, world cereal production in 2019, was pegged at around 2,708 million tons, higher from 55.4 million tons (2.1%) in 2018. This scenario is projected to get higher demand for agrochemicals over the forthcoming years.

Despite its numerous advantages, agrochemicals also are related to certain environmental and health issues. Excessive use of fertilizers has led to spring water contamination with toxic chemicals like nitrate. Drinking of nitrate-contaminated water causes certain diseases like immobilization of hemoglobin in blood, reduced oxygen supply, among others. Moreover, the pesticides used for pest control like DDT, dieldrin, aldrin, among others have significant impact on environment and living beings. In the U.S., numerous wild birds die per annum thanks to the utilization of an agricultural pesticides carbofuran. Carbofuran granules resemble the dimensions and shape of grain seeds, which are the staple diet of most birds. The detrimental impact of insecticides and pesticides on the environment is predicted to be the key challenge within the global agrochemicals industry. This has successively led to increasing efforts by manufacturers and regulatory bodies alike to develop non-toxic natural pesticides and herbicides. This trend is further supported with increasing consumer inclination towards organic food products, which necessitate use of organic pesticides and insecticides. this is often a perceived threat to the market, as most natural pesticides are homemade

