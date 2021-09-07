Agrochemicals Market Size, Share, Trends, Analysis and Forecast 2021-26

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Agrochemicals Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global agrochemicals market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Agrochemicals are chemical compounds that protect and improve the quality of farm products. They assist in safeguarding the produce from pests, weeds, and fungi and enhancing the overall yield. They also aid in preventing diseases and mitigating nutrient deficiencies in plants. As a result, they are extensively applied on the crops of grains, cereals, oilseeds, pulses, fruits, and vegetables worldwide.

The thriving agriculture sector and the increasing preference for natural food products among individuals represent one of the key factors strengthening the market growth. Moreover, due to the considerable rise in concerns about agriculture sustainability and soil health, leading players are introducing environment-friendly, more efficient, and cost-effective agrochemical variants. This, in confluence with the escalating demand for exotic flowers, fruits and vegetables that are grown in controlled environments and specific nutritional content in the soil, is acting as another growth-inducing factor. Furthermore, inflating income levels and the implementation of favorable government policies are driving the market. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% during 2021-2026.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviors of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Fertilizer Type:

Nitrogen Fertilizer

Phosphatic Fertilizer

Potassic Fertilizer

Others

Breakup by Pesticide Type:

Fungicides

Herbicides

Insecticides

Others

Breakup by Crop Type:

Cereals and Grains

Oilseeds and Pulses

Fruits and Vegetables

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Others)

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

Value Chain Analysis

Structure of the Global Market

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

