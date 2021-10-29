AI in Medical Imaging Market Growth Strategy, Sales, Revenue, Economic Growth, Segments, Estimates and Forecasts to 2028

Artificial intelligence (AI) is a field of computer science that enables machines to perform interactive tasks in the same way that humans do. Speech recognition, learning, data monitoring, data recording, and other tasks are all possible with AI. The use of AI technology in medical imaging allows for the capture of a part of the body, visualisation of the affected areas, and treatment assistance. The key driving factors for AI in medical imaging market are, technological advancements in medical devices and healtcare sector and growing automation across the sector.

The “Global AI in Medical Imaging Market Analysis to 2028” is a specialized and in-depth study of the healthcare industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the AI in medical imaging market with detailed market segmentation by product, application and end user. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading AI in medical imaging market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Some of the Prominent/Emerging Players in AI in Medical Imaging Market:

General Electric

IBM

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

SAMSUNG

Xilinx

EchoNous, Inc.

Enlitic, Inc.

Siemens Healthcare GmbH

Intel Corporation

NVIDIA Corporation

Key Questions regarding Current AI in Medical Imaging Market Landscape

1. What are the current options for AI in Medical Imaging Market?

2. How many companies are developing for the AI in Medical Imaging Market?

3. What are the key collaborations (Industry-Industry, Industry-Academia), Mergers and acquisitions, and significant licensing activities that will impact the AI in Medical Imagingmarket?

4. Which are the dormant and discontinued products and the reasons for the same?

5. What is the unmet need for current AI in Medical Imaging Market?

6. What are the current novel therapies, targets, mechanisms of action, and technologies developed to overcome the limitation of existing AI in Medical Imaging?

7. What are the critical designations that have been granted for AI in Medical Imaging Market?

Based on product the market is segmented as, systems, services and software.

Based on application the market is segmented as, cardiology, oncology, neurology, gastroenterology, musculoskeletal, and others.

Based on end user the market is segmented as, hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers and diagnostic centers.

Due to the pandemic, we have included a special section on the Impact of COVID 19 on the AI in Medical Imaging Market which would mention How the Covid-19 is Affecting the AI in Medical Imaging Industry, Market Trends and Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape, Covid-19 Impact on Key Regions and Proposal for AI in Medical Imaging Players to fight Covid-19 Impact.

