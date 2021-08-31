AI Market in Medical Imaging Market Growth Analysis, Share, Demand by Regions, Types and Analysis of Key Players- Research Forecasts to 2026- Siemens Healthineers AG, GE Healthcare, IBM Watson Health

The Global AI Market in Medical Imaging Market Report Forecast 2021-2026, is a valuable source of the research, covers all the records and data for business strategists. It provides the AI Market in Medical Imaging industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic data and competitive analysis. The research analysts provide an elaborate description of the value chain and its distributor analysis. This report is a full-scale quantitative survey of the AI Market in Medical Imaging industry and provides data for building strategies to increase the market growth and effectiveness.

The AI Market in Medical Imaging Market size is expected to grow at a CAGR around 30.4% during the forecast period 2021 to 2026.

Market key Players: – Siemens Healthineers AG, GE Healthcare, IBM Watson Health, BenevolentAI Limited, Philips Healthcare, Zebra Medical Vision Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd, Medtronic Plc, EchoNous, Inc., Enlitic Inc., Nvidia Corporation, Oxipit.ai and others.

Regional Analysis:

The global AI Market in Medical Imaging market is analyzed in the course of key geographies especially North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India Each of these regions is analyzed at the concept of market findings in the course of essential countries in the ones regions for a macro-level.

Key Market Trends

Computed Tomography is Expected to Drive the Market Growth

– The major factors for the growth of the computed tomography (C.T.) market include the growing prevalence of various lifestyle associated chronic diseases such as cancer and cardiovascular conditions and increasing demand for advanced imaging solutions integrated with A.I. and further investment in AI-enabled solutions are some of the factors expected to drive the overall market growth.

Asia-Pacific to Witness Highest Growth

– In the Asia Pacific, artificial intelligence in healthcare is expected to witness lucrative growth over the forecast period, owing to rising R&D expenditure and developments in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors.

Market news

July 2020 – Zebra Medical Vision announced that it had entered a strategic collaboration with TELUS Ventures. This collaboration includes an investment expected to grow Zebra-Meds presence in North America and enable the company to showcase its artificial intelligence (AI) solutions to the latest modalities and clinical care settings.

