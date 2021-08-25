Air Cargo Market Anticipated to Grow Rapidly During 2028

The Air Cargo Market report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of Air Cargo market with detailed market segmentation by offering, application and geography. The global Air Cargo market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Air Cargo market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the Air Cargo market.

The report also includes the profiles of key Air Cargo companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies.

Top Key Players:-

ANA Cargo

Cargolux

Cathay Pacific Airways Limited

DHL International GmbH (Deutsche Post DHL Group)

Emirates SkyCargo

Etihad Cargo

FedEx Corporation

United Parcel Service of America, Inc.

Zela Aviation The Air Charter Company

Lufthansa Cargo AG

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) adopted an initiative to support air cargo sector to comply with the pharmaceutical manufacturers’ requirements. Along with air cargo stakeholders and regulators, the IATA formed the Center of Excellence for independent validators in pharmaceutical logistics. The IATA is highly focused on the compliance, safety, security, and efficiency of pharma transportation by forming globally recognized pharmaceutical product handling certification. The value of cold-chain logistics is expected to reach almost US$ 17 billion by 2021. As per the Pelican BioThermal’s 2019 Biopharma Cold Chain Logistics Survey, 30 of the 50 top global biopharmaceutical products will require cold-chain handling by 2022. Air cargo service providers are making necessary strides in cold-chain technology to fulfill the demand for a fast-growing pharmaceutical market. As per IATA, biopharmaceutical sales increased by 4% to 5% at the end of the year 2020. Asia Pacific is expected to witness high spending in cold-chain logistics during the forecast period due to factors such as expanding middle class population in developing countries and rising aging population in developed countries.

