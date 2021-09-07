Air Electrode Battery Market Share, by Trend Analysis, Grow Status, Revenue Expectation to 2026 Research Report by IMARC

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Air Electrode Battery Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global air electrode battery market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. An air electrode battery refers to an eco-friendly ion battery that is characterized by an excellent storage capacity and superior electrochemical performance. Generally, it consists of an anode, air-breathing cathode, alkaline electrolyte and a separator. It provides stable discharge voltage, longer shelf life and high energy density.

The global market is primarily driven by the rising environmental concerns among the masses. Moreover, the widespread adoption of air electrode batteries in the manufacturing of electric vehicles (EVs) is also providing an impetus to the market growth. Along with this, significant advancements and continual product innovations are creating a positive outlook for the market. For instance, the increasing usage of nanomaterials to launch three-dimensional (3D) electrodes with improved kinetic energy is anticipated to provide an impetus to the market growth. Other factors, including rapid industrialization and extensive research and development (R&D) activities, are influencing the market growth further. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global air electrode battery market to grow at a CAGR of around 8% during the forecast period (2021-2026).

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviors of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

BASF SE

Camelion Batterien GmbH

Duracell Inc. (Berkshire Hathaway)

LG Chem Ltd.

Maxell Ltd.

NEXcell Battery Co. Ltd

Panasonic Corporation

Phinergy

PolyPlus Battery Company Inc.

Sony Corporation

Volkswagen AG

ZAF Energy Systems INC.

Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Battery Type:

Primary Rechargeable

Secondary Rechargeable

Fuel Cells

Breakup by Application:

Medical Devices

Transportation

Military Devices

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Others)

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

Value Chain Analysis

Structure of the Global Market

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

