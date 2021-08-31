Air Preheaters Market Growth between 2021 to 2028: Top Key Players Geurts International B.V.,  Howden Group,  Kelvion Holding GmbH,  Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. and Others

The report profiles the key players in the industry, along with a detailed analysis of their individual positions against the global landscape. The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the Air Preheaters market. The researcher provides an extensive analysis of the Air Preheaters market size, share, trends, overall earnings, gross revenue, and profit margin to accurately draw a forecast and provide expert insights to investors to keep them updated with the trends in the market.

Growing adoption of air preheater in coal-fired plants and chemical industries, to recover heat from flue gas and reduce excessive heat loss through flue gases. This factor is booming the growth of the air preheaters market in the coming years. However, shifting to power generation from renewable energy sources such as solar and wind may hamper the air preheaters market growth. Moreover, growing industrialization and increasing manufacturing activities coupled with the growing petrochemical industries in the emerging regions are expected to influence the air preheaters market growth.

An air preheater is an equipment that is designed to heat air before another process to improve the thermal efficiency of the process. Increasing demand for energy results in the growing power generation from coal, is projected to fuel the growth of the air preheaters market. Further, the strict government regulations for reducing the emission of toxic gases result in the rising adoption of air preheaters, which accelerate the air preheaters market growth during the forecast period.

The research on the Air Preheaters market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the Air Preheaters market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2021–2028. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

