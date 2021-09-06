Aircraft Actuator Industry Key Drivers, Business Insights And Forecast 2027 : Collins Aerospace, Eaton, Curtiss-Wright, Honeywell International Inc.

Global Aircraft Actuator Market 2021 Research report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), market share and growth rate of Aircraft Actuator in these regions, from 2021 to 2027 (forecast), covering North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, South & Central America.

The aircraft actuator market was valued at US$ 7,700.33 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 11,631.67 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.6% from 2020 to 2027.

Developed and developing nations are heavily investing in advanced technologies to strengthen their aircraft fleet. Companies in the US, Japan,and Germany are developing advanced actuators for the global market. The popularity of new, enhanced aircraft actuators such as electromechanical actuators, electro-hydraulic actuator, and electric actuators is increasing among the aerospace industries. In addition, rising electrification of aircraft systems with advent of electric aircraft and UAVs are supporting the aircraft actuator market growth. Developing nations such as India, China, and Indonesia are strengthening their aviation industries owing to rising number of domestic and international airline passengers. The aircraft actuators improve the performance of flight control systems to offer enhanced control for pilots. Further, the growing need of electromechanical actuators to develop lightweight systems with low maintenance requirements is driving the growth of the aircraft actuator market. The manufacturing companies such Collins Aerospace and Moog Inc are introducing advanced actuators offering enhanced control and performance for aircraft operations. In addition, increasing volume of the narrow-body aircraft has created the demand for aircraft actuators supporting the lightweight systems.

Key vendors engaged in the Aircraft Actuator market:

Collins Aerospace, Eaton, Curtiss-Wright, Honeywell International Inc., Meggit Plc., Moog Inc., NOOK Industries, Inc., PARKER HANNIFIN CORP, Transdigm Group, Inc, Woodward, Inc

The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the Aircraft Actuator market. Further, the report conducts an intricate examination of drivers and restraints operating in the market. The report also evaluates the trends observed in the parent market, along with the macro-economic indicators, prevailing factors, and market appeal according to different segments. The report also predicts the influence of different industry aspects on the Aircraft Actuator market segments and regions.

Improving commercial aircraft fleetand air transportation services has become necessary for each nation to improve their connectivity to the world for better economic growth and international transportation activities. Hence, each country is concerned and eager toward the deployment of advanced aircraft fleetsuch as narrow-body aircraft, business jets, and other passenger aircraft. Aircraft actuator playsa major role in aircraft to offer stable and reliable flight control system and landing gears. Significant growth in economy of developing nations is supporting the development of aviation industry. Additionally, rising count of domestic andinternational travelers is driving the market growth by creating demand for more international flights. For instance, in December 2020, JetBlue airline started a new flight service between Cheddi Jagan International Airport (GEO) in Guyana and John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) in New York. Similarly,in November 2019, Middle East Airlines (MEA), the national airline of Lebanon, procured the new aircraft fleet from Airbus. Four A330NEOs, eleven A321NEOs, and four A321XLRs aircraft would be added into the fleet tomeet the need for increased international flights.

This report strategically examines the micro-markets and sheds light on the impact of technology upgrades on the performance of the Aircraft Actuator market.

Aircraft Actuator Market Segmented by Region/Country: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Central & South America

