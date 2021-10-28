Aircraft Sewage Management Systems Market Report (COVID-19 Analysis) by Worldwide Market Trends & Opportunities and Forecast to 2028

Aircraft sewage management systems include portable water systems, vacuum systems and recirculating water systems. However, the complexity of the sewage management device is determined by the aircraft’s size and the number of passengers on board. According to the average estimate, each passenger produces more than 1.45 kg of sewage waste per flight. Several major international airlines have implemented waste recycling sewage treatment systems. As a result, demand for aircraft storage systems, such as waste tanks, is growing for proper sewage management. Furthermore, major aircraft manufacturers plan to minimise aircraft weight, necessitating the use of composite lighter sewage systems rather than traditional aircraft sewage management systems.

The growth of aircraft sewage management systems is expected to accelerate over the next assessment period due to a number of factors, including increased aircraft traffic and increased passenger disposable income. Furthermore, as the size of the fleet of aircraft grows, so does the need for qualified aircraft sewage management systems. To improve sewage management quality, major airlines around the world are focusing on sewage recycling. This is also projected to expand the market’s growth prospects for aircraft sewage management. Leaks in aircraft sewage control systems occur from time to time. Furthermore, composite aircraft sewage management systems are expensive. These factors are expected to stifle demand growth in the coming years.

Companies Mentioned:

Albany International Corp BLAUKAISER Collins Aerospace L3Harris Technologies, Inc. MT Aerospace THE YOKOHAMA RUBBER CO., LTD. Schrader -T+A- Fahrzeugbau GmbH and Co. KG Safran von Oertzen GmbH W.R. DAVIS ENGINEERING LIMITED

