Aircraft Tire Market 2021-26: Size, Share, Price Trends and Research Report

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Aircraft Tire Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global aircraft tire market reached a value of US$ 1.56 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to exhibit moderate growth during 2021-2026.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

An aircraft tire is a specialized wheel designed to provide stability to the aircraft while carrying heavy loads at high speeds. They are primarily manufactured using nylon, steel, and natural and artificial rubber. Radial and bias-ply tires are the most common types of aircraft tires. Radial tires have reduced bidirectional, and sidewall flexibility due to perpendicular fiber stands fixed at the tire sidewall in the direction of rotation. On the other hand, bias-ply tires include stretchable fabric bias placed across the direction of rotation and sidewall.

Market Trends

The expanding commercial aviation and defense industries are primarily driving the demand for aircraft tires. Furthermore, increasing air traffic across the globe has propelled the need for highly-efficient flight safety mechanisms, including durable and reliable aircraft tires. Several aeronautical manufactures are producing lightweight aircraft tires, integrated with enhanced braking systems, thereby augmenting the market growth. Additionally, rapid development in tire manufacturing technology has augmented the utilization of next-generation materials, synthetic elastomer rubber, and cross-linkable rubber, thereby leading to the emergence of advanced product variants. Moreover, the increasing demand for aircraft for numerous combat and non-combat operations in the defense industry, along with increasing government investments in the upgradation of aviation infrastructures, are further anticipated to drive the market growth.

List of Key Companies Covered in this Market Report:

Aviation Tires

Bridgestone Corporation

Desser Tire & Rubber Co.

Dunlop Aircraft Tyres Ltd.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co.

Michelin

Petlas Tire Corporation

Qingdao Sentury Tire Co. Ltd.

Specialty Tires of America

Wilkerson Company Inc. (Wco) Ltd.

The report has segmented the market on the basis of product type, platform, sector, application and geography.

Breakup by Product Type:

Radial

Bias

Breakup by Platform:

Fixed Wing

Rotary Wing

Breakup by Sector:

OEM

Replacement

Breakup by Application:

Commercial Aircraft Narrow Body Aircraft Wide Body Aircraft Very Large Aircraft Regional Transport Aircraft

Non-Commercial Aircraft

Breakup by Geography:

North America (U.S. & Canada)

Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Others)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Australia, and Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico)

Middle East & Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021- 2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

