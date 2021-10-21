Airless Tire Market 2021 Emerging Trends and Global Demand | Key Players- Bridgestone Corporation ,Continental Corporation , Hankook Tire, Michelin , The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company

In terms of revenue, the global Airless Tire Market was valued at US$ 173.3 million in 2018 and is projected to reach US$ 270.0 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period from 2019 to 2027.

The latest research report on the “Airless Tire Market – Industry Analysis, Market Size, Opportunities and Forecast, 2021 – 2027” provides a comprehensive assessment of theAirless Tire market for the forecast period from 2021 to 2027, including market values for the years 2018 and 2019. The investigative report provides a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various segments in theAirless Tire market based on product type, application, and end-use across numerous countries around the world. Further, the report also provides insights into market developments, trends, supply and demand changes across various regions across the globe. Thereby, the report provides a holistic view on theAirless Tire Market in order to help decision makers with various strategic insights and future outlook. TheAirless Tire market is expected to witness continued growth during the forecast period from 2021 to 2027.

Major Players in the market are:

Amerityre

Bridgestone Corporation

Continental

Evolution Wheel

Hankook Tire & Technology Co. Ltd.

McLaren Industries

Michelin

Sumitomo Rubber Industries Ltd.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company

Toyo Tire & Rubber Co. Ltd.,

The airless tire market is broadly segmented into five major regions—North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and SAM. The most prominent region in the global airless tire market accounted for North America, followed by the Asia Pacific and Europe. The dominance of North America in the airless tire market is due to the fact that the region houses several airless tire manufacturers, who capitalize significantly on the research & development of the product. The US is the largest market in North America as well as the global airless tire market and is anticipated to dominate the market throughout the forecast period from 2019-2027.

Global Airless Tire Market: Applications and Types

By Type

Radial Tire

Bias Tire

By Material

Rubber

Composite

By Vehicle Type

Terrain Vehicle

Utility Vehicle

Military Vehicle

The report focuses on global major leadingAirless Tire Market players providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information. Upstream raw materials and equipment and downstream demand analysis is also carried out.

