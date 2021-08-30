Airlift brought 138 local workers from Kabul to Germany

In recent weeks, the Bundeswehr has evacuated 634 people from Afghanistan who were local staff or family members there. The number of those seeking protection is 40,000.

Berlin (dpa) – The Kabul airlift, organized by the federal government, brought 138 local workers to Germany along with members of their families, according to preliminary information. A total of 634 people from this group were evacuated by plane, said a spokesperson for the Federal Ministry of the Interior (BMI).

He pointed out that the number of requests for help did not increase significantly until after the start of the airlift – to at least 40,000 people.

Before the evacuation began on August 14, the Federal Interior Ministry knew that 174 local employees and their family members were awaiting the departure of the entire federal government, a total of 886 people, according to the spokesperson. word. These were the Afghans who had actively reported a threat and were on lists.

“During the evacuations, there were subsequent deposits from the departments, there were also a lot of late registrations of local staff, including family members, so we currently assume that the proportion of those who are related to local staff for the entire federal government is now over 40,000 people, ”the spokesperson said.

According to the Federal Ministry of the Interior, 4,587 people arrived in Germany via the Bundeswehr airlift, which also carried people from other countries, including 3,849 Afghans and 403 German nationals. “No one stood in front of a German plane and counted and said that we will only take those who come to Germany with us and those who have to go to Italy or Belgium, we will leave them here,” said the spokesperson.

The Federal Interior Ministry has had around 1,500 police officers on duty in Afghanistan and around 300 local agents since 2013. As of August 14, 4 local workers had registered their departure. All had been offered to leave the country. Three local employees left with their families, the fourth family did not start this “for personal reasons”.