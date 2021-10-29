Airport Antenna Market will experience a noticeable growth during the forecast period 2021-2027

The airport antenna market is broadly segmented into five major regions North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and SAM. North America held the largest share of global airport antenna market owing to the presence of large number of airports as well as antenna manufacturers in the region. In 2019, the region contributed ~34% to the overall airport antenna market. In terms of market share, Europe and APAC held the second and third position respectively in 2019. Europe is a crucial market for the future growth of airport antenna market during the forecast period.

Major key players covered in this report: Northrop Grumman Corporation,Cobham Limited,Wade Antenna, Inc,Amphenol Procom,Antenna Product Corporation,Comrod Communication AS,HENSOLDT Inc,Rohde & Schwarz GmbH & Co.,Terma,Watts Antenna Company

The report segments the global airport antenna market as follows:

By Airport Type

Commercial Airport Military Airport



By Antenna Type

Monopole Dipole



By Frequency Band

High Frequency Very High Frequency Ultra High Frequency



By Application

SATCOM Navigation Surveillance Others



The report is a combination of qualitative and quantitative analysis of the virtual reality industry. The global market majorly considers five major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America (SACM). The report also focuses on the exhaustive PEST analysis and extensive market dynamics during the forecast period.

