Airport Asset Tracking Market Astonishing Growth with Top Influencing Key players – Litum, Steerpath Ltd, TracLogik, Undagrid B.V, Targa Telematics S.p.A, Geotab Inc, indoo.rs GmbH Airport Asset Tracking Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Offering (Hardware and Software), Asset Type (Fixed Assets, Portable Assets, and Mobile Assets)

According to our latest market study on “Airport Asset Tracking Market Forecast to 2027 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Offering (Hardware and Software); and Asset Type (Fixed Assets, Portable Assets, and Mobile Assets); Geography” the market was valued at US$ 349.3 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 892.2 billion by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.1% from 2020 to 2027. The report highlights the key factors driving the market growth, and prominent players and their developments in the market.

The report provides study at global and regional level to provide comprehensive value market analysis for the years (2017 & 2018 – Historic Years, 2019 – Base Year and 2021-2027 Forecast Period). The Airport Asset Tracking Market research report is a wide-ranging study of current trends, market growth drivers, and restraints. Each market segment is broadly analyzed at a powdered level by region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America) to provide thorough information on the global and regional level.

Some of the key players in this market include:

Litum Steerpath Ltd TracLogik Undagrid B.V Targa Telematics S.p.A Geotab Inc indoo.rs GmbH Tri-Logical Technologies Ltd Unilode Aviation Solutions Radiant RFID, LLC

The segmentation in this research study has been finalized post in-depth secondary research and extensive primary research. In addition, the market is also segmented on the basis of technology offered by the leading participants in the industry in order to understand widely used market specific terminologies. Thus, we have incorporated the segments of the research and have finalized the market segmentation.

COVID-19 Impact on Airport Asset Tracking Market

According to the World Health Organization (WHO) report, the US, Brazil, India, and Russia are among the worst affected countries due to the outbreak of COVID-19. Due to COVID-19 pandemic, the entire aviation industry has come to an unscheduled halt across the world in last few months. The suspension of passenger air transport by the governments and airport authorities has shocked several associated industries. Also, there was halt in airport infrastructure development worldwide. Thus, the adoption rate of asset tracking solutions for various airport assets is expected to remain slow over the next couple of years.

The Insight Partners Airport Asset Tracking Market Research Report Scenario includes:

The report provides qualitative and quantitative trends of global Airport Asset Tracking Market across type, type of products, service, and geography.

The report starts with the key takeaways (Chapter Two), highlighting the key trends and outlook of the global Airport Asset Tracking Market.

Chapter Three provides the research methodology of the study.

provides the research methodology of the study. Chapter Four further provides PEST analysis for each region.

further provides PEST analysis for each region. Chapter Five highlights the key industry dynamics in the Airport Asset Tracking Market, including factors that are driving the market, prevailing deterrent, potential opportunities as well as future trends. Impact analysis of these drivers and restraints is also covered in this section.

highlights the key industry dynamics in the Airport Asset Tracking Market, including factors that are driving the market, prevailing deterrent, potential opportunities as well as future trends. Impact analysis of these drivers and restraints is also covered in this section. Chapter Six discusses the global Airport Asset Tracking Market scenario, in terms of historical market revenues, and forecast till the year 2028.

discusses the global Airport Asset Tracking Market scenario, in terms of historical market revenues, and forecast till the year 2028. Chapter Seven to ten discuss Airport Asset Tracking Market segments by type, type of application, service, and geography across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa, South and Central America. They cover market revenue forecast, and factors driving and governing growth.

to ten discuss Airport Asset Tracking Market segments by type, type of application, service, and geography across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa, South and Central America. They cover market revenue forecast, and factors driving and governing growth. Chapter Eleven describes the industry landscape analysis. It provides detailed description of various business activities such as market initiatives, new developments, mergers and joint ventures globally along with a competitive landscape.

describes the industry landscape analysis. It provides detailed description of various business activities such as market initiatives, new developments, mergers and joint ventures globally along with a competitive landscape. Chapter Twelve provides the detailed profiles of the key companies operating in the global Airport Asset Tracking Market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

provides the detailed profiles of the key companies operating in the global Airport Asset Tracking Market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments. Chapter Thirteen, i.e. the appendix is inclusive of a brief overview of the company, glossary of terms, contact information, and the disclaimer section.

