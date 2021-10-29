Airport Runway FOD Detection Systems Market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.9 % to 2027 | Thales Group, Varec Inc. , XSight Systems Ltd.
The Europe airport runway FOD detection systems market is expected to grow from US$ 31.48 million in 2019 to US$ 52.75 million by 2027; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.9 % from 2020 to 2027.
• Navtech Radar
• Plextek Services Limited
• QinetiQ Group plc
• Rheinmetall AG
• Thales Group
• Varec, Inc.
• XSight Systems Ltd.
Europe Airport Runway FOD Detection Systems Market Segmentation
Europe Airport Runway FOD Detection Systems Market – By Components
- Hardware
- Services
Europe Airport Runway FOD Detection Systems Market – By End Use
- Military Airport
- Civil Airport
