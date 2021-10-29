Airport Runway FOD Detection Systems Market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.9 % to 2027 | Thales Group, Varec Inc. , XSight Systems Ltd.

The Europe airport runway FOD detection systems market is expected to grow from US$ 31.48 million in 2019 to US$ 52.75 million by 2027; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.9 % from 2020 to 2027.

The Foreign Object Debris (FOD) like human artefacts, technological artefacts, and other objects at the runways can end up into damaging airlines, passengers, and airports and can cost up to millions of losses. Therefore, FOD detection system are developed which prevents any accidents and damage to airlines and its passengers. Companies across Europe like Navtech provides radar’s high performance FOD150 sensor to detect debris automatically by lowering burden on personnel. In Europe, the aeronautical sector is experiencing different safety threats to airline personnel and aircraft caused by FOD, birds, and other objects.

Major key players covered in this report: • Navtech Radar

• Plextek Services Limited

• QinetiQ Group plc

• Rheinmetall AG

• Thales Group

• Varec, Inc.

• XSight Systems Ltd.