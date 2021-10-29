Airport Runway FOD Detection Systems Market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.9 % to 2027 | Thales Group, Varec Inc. , XSight Systems Ltd.

Trending

The Europe airport runway FOD detection systems market is expected to grow from US$ 31.48 million in 2019 to US$ 52.75 million by 2027; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.9 % from 2020 to 2027.

The Foreign Object Debris (FOD) like human artefacts, technological artefacts, and other objects at the runways can end up into damaging airlines, passengers, and airports and can cost up to millions of losses. Therefore, FOD detection system are developed which prevents any accidents and damage to airlines and its passengers. Companies across Europe like Navtech provides radar’s high performance FOD150 sensor to detect debris automatically by lowering burden on personnel. In Europe, the aeronautical sector is experiencing different safety threats to airline personnel and aircraft caused by FOD, birds, and other objects.
Major key players covered in this report:

• Navtech Radar
• Plextek Services Limited
• QinetiQ Group plc
• Rheinmetall AG
• Thales Group
• Varec, Inc.
• XSight Systems Ltd.

Europe Airport Runway FOD Detection Systems Market Segmentation

Europe Airport Runway FOD Detection Systems Market – By Components

  • Hardware
  • Services

Europe Airport Runway FOD Detection Systems Market – By End Use

  • Military Airport
  • Civil Airport

Reasons to buy report

  • To understand the Europe airport runway FOD detection systems market landscape and identify market segments that are most likely to guarantee a strong return
  • Stay ahead of the race by comprehending the ever-changing competitive landscape for Europe airport runway FOD detection systems market
  • Efficiently plan M&A and partnership deals in Europe airport runway FOD detection systems market by identifying market segments with the most promising probable sales
  • Helps to take knowledgeable business decisions from perceptive and comprehensive analysis of market performance of various segment form Europe airport runway FOD detection systems market
  • Obtain market revenue forecast for market by various segments from 2020-2027 in Europe region.

