Airway Management Devices Market Growth, Status, Outlook and Key Players Teleflex Inc. (US), Ambu A/S (Denmark), Convatec Group plc (UK), KARL STORZ (Germany), Flexicare (US)

The Airway Management Devices Market report will help you to understand the market definition, categorization, application, and trends for the industry. It forecasts the market status, growth rate, market drivers, restraints, opportunities and challenges, future trends, risks and growth factors, sales volume and value, channels and distributors. This global Airway Management Devices Market research report is an exhaustive analysis focusing on primary and secondary drivers across different geographical region, their product trend in different application industries. The Airway Management Devices Market research document is the outcome of thorough analysis estimation of significant industry trends, and market dynamics.

The airway management devices market is projected to reach USD 2.5 billion by 2026 from USD 1.9 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period.

Key players in the Airway Management Devices market

The key players operating in the airway management devices market include Medtronic plc (Ireland), Smiths Medical (UK), Teleflex Inc. (US), Ambu A/S (Denmark), Convatec Group plc (UK), KARL STORZ (Germany), Flexicare (US), Intersurgical Ltd. (UK), SunMed LLC (US), Vyaire Medical (US), VBM Medizintechnik (Germany), Verathon (US), SourceMark (US), Mercury Enterprises (US), TRACOE medical (Germany), Olympus Corp. (Japan), Armstrong Medical (UK), Nihon Kohden Corp (Japan), Shenzen Hugemed Medical Technical Development Co. Ltd. (China), Venner Medical (US), P3 Medical (UK), Pulmodyne Inc. (US), Henan Tuoren Medical Device Co. LTd.(China), BOMImed (Canada), and Medis Medical (China).

Growth in this market is majorly driven by the growing prevalence of chronic respiratory diseases such as asthma and COPD, increasing admissions across emergency & intensive care units, rise in geriatric population, favorable reimbursement coverage across developed countries, high incidence of pre-term births and the growing investments in healthcare infrastructure. The growing adoption of single-use and disposable airway management devices is offering lucrative growth opportunities to the vendors. Moreover, rising demand for airway management devices across emerging countries, due to rise in surgical procedures is also presenting a substantial growth opportunities for the vendors in the market. However, growing pricing pressure on market players. dearth of skilled professionals, harmful effects of certain airway management devices on neonates, and lack of reimbursement policies across emerging countries are expected to hamper the growth of this market during the forecast period.

Based on type, the infraglottic devices segment holds the largest market share during the forecast period.

Based on the type of airway management devices, the Infraglottic devices segment accounted for the largest share of the global airway management devices market in 2020. Growing demand for positive air pressure ventilation among the patients facing respiratory failure is driving the intubation procedures globally. The Infraglottic devices such as endotracheal tubes and tracheostomy tubes are significantly used during intubation for providing ventilation support through connecting with external breathing assistance systems such as mechanical ventilators. Additionally, rise in prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, chronic respiratory diseases and respiratory tract infections are increasing the incidence of acute respiratory failure, which is driving the demand of intubation procedures and Infraglottic devices globally.

Based on application, the anesthesia segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on application, the anesthesia segment commanded the largest share in 2020 and is expected to show highest growth rate during the forecast period. This can be attributed to the rising number of surgical interventions and increasing need for maintaining a safe breathing passage to lower the risk of anesthesia-related complications during surgery. As a result thus the use of airway management devices for airway rescue and ventilation across surgical settings is increasing rapidly.

Based on patient age, the adult patients segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on patient age, the airway management devices market is segmented into adult patients and paediatric/neonatal patients. The surging incidence of pre-term births globally have surged the use of airway rescue systems among infants. Moreover, vendors are increasingly offering advanced airway management devices of varied size and shape that are indicated for use across paediatric/neonatal patients. This has eased the availability of such devices, thereby contributing to the rapid growth of paedicatric/neonatal segment.

Based on end-user, the adult patients segment holds the largest market share during the forecast period.

The airway management devices market is segmented into hospitals, ambulatory care settings, home care settings and others. The hospital segment dominates the market share in 2020. Hospitals have well developed and modernized infrastructure to support airway management procedures. Moreover, the airway management devices are extensively used across operating rooms, emergency care departments and intensive care units acorss these settings. As a result, the hospital segment accounts for a leading share in the airway management devices market. Moreover, the number of hospitals is increasing globally, especially in emerging countries, which is supporting the high revenue growth in the segment.

North America is expected to account for the largest share of the airway management devices market in 2020

In 2020, North America accounted for the largest share of the airway management devices market, followed by Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The large share of this market segment can be attributed to the presence of significant number of prominent vendors, highly developed healthcare system, rising prevalence of chronic respiratory diseases, the increasing number of healthcare settings, and and favorable reimbursement policies for airway management devices.

Research Coverage:

The report analyzes the airway management devices market and aims at estimating the market size and future growth potential of this market based on various segments such as type, application, patient age, end user, and region. The report also includes a product portfolio matrix of various airway management devices available in the market. The report also provides a competitive analysis of the key players in this market, along with their company profiles, product offerings, and key market strategies.

3 Executive Summary

Figure 9 Airway Management Devices Market, By Type, 2021 Vs. 2026 (Usd Million)

Figure 10 Infraglottic Airway Devices Market, By Type, 2021 Vs. 2026 (Usd Million)

Figure 11 Supraglottic Airway Devices Market, By Type, 2021 Vs. 2026 (Usd Million)

Figure 12 Laryngoscopes Market, By Type, 2021 Vs. 2026 (Usd Million)

Figure 13 Airway Management Devices Market, By Patient Age, 2021 Vs. 2026 (Usd Million)

Figure 14 Airway Management Devices Market, By Applications, 2021 Vs. 2026 (Usd Million)

Figure 15 Airway Management Devices Market, By End User, 2021 Vs. 2026 (Usd Million)

Figure 16 Geographic Analysis: Airway Management Devices Market

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Airway Management Devices Market Overview

Figure 17 Increasing Cases Of Chronic Respiratory Diseases And Growing Developments In Healthcare Infrastructure To Drive Growth

4.2 North America: Airway Management Devices Market, By Patient Age

Figure 18 Adult Patients Accounted For The Largest Share Of The North America Airway Management Devices Market In 2020

4.3 Airway Management Devices Market: Geographic Growth Opportunities

Figure 19 India To Register The Highest Revenue Growth During The Forecast Period

4.4 Airway Management Devices Market, By Region (2019–2026)

Figure 20 North America Will Continue To Dominate The Airway Management Devices Market During The Forecast Period

4.5 Airway Management Devices Market: Developed Vs. Developing Markets

Figure 21 Developing Markets To Register A Higher Growth Rate During The Forecast Period

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

Table 3 Market Dynamics: Airway Management Devices Market

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Rising Prevalence Of Chronic Respiratory Diseases

Table 4 Population Aged 65 Years And Over, By Region (In Million)

5.2.1.2 Increasing Demand For Emergency And Intensive Care

5.2.1.3 Growing Incidence Of Pre-Term Births

Figure 22 Number Of Pre-Term Births (Developed, Latin American, And Caribbean Countries), 1990–2025

5.2.1.4 Government Support For Improving Emergency Care Infrastructure

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Lack Of Reimbursement Policies Across Developing Countries

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Growing Demand For Single-Use Airway Management Devices

5.2.3.2 Growth Potential In Emerging Countries

Table 5 Comparison Of Surgery Costs: India Vs. Us

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Harmful Effects Of Certain Devices On Neonates

5.2.4.2 Dearth Of Skilled Professionals

5.2.4.3 Increasing Pricing Pressure On Market Players

6 Industry Insights

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Industry Trends

6.2.1 Use Of Eco-Friendly And Biodegradable Polymers In Airway Management Device Manufacturing

6.3 Demand-Side Analysis

6.3.1 Growing Adoption Of Advanced Intubation Tube Holders

6.4 Regulatory Analysis

6.4.1 North America

6.4.1.1 Us

Table 6 Us: Fda Classification Of Airways Management Devices

Table 7 Us: Regulatory Process For Medical Devices

6.4.1.2 Canada

6.4.2 Europe

6.4.3 Asia Pacific

6.4.3.1 Japan

Table 8 Japan: Classification Of Medical Devices And The Reviewing Body

6.4.3.2 China

Table 9 Nmpa Medical Device Classification

6.4.3.3 India

6.5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Table 10 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

6.5.1 Threat Of New Entrants

6.5.2 Threat Of Substitutes

6.5.3 Bargaining Power Of Suppliers

6.5.4 Bargaining Power Of Buyers

6.5.5 Intensity Of Competitive Rivalry

6.6 Value Chain Analysis

Figure 23 Value Chain: Airways Management Devices Market

6.7 Covid-19 Impact On The Airway Management Devices Market

6.8 Ecosystem Analysis

Figure 24 Airway Management Devices Market: Ecosystem Analysis

6.9 Patent Analysis

Figure 25 Total Patents Published For Airway Management Devices From 2015–2021

Figure 26 Top Applicants (Companies/Institutions) For Airway Management Devices

Figure 27 Top Inventors For Airway Management Devices

7 Airway Management Devices Market, By Type

7.1 Introduction

Table 11 Airway Management Devices Market, By Type,2019–2026 (Usd Million)

7.2 Infraglottic Airway Devices

Table 12 Infraglottic Airway Devices Market, By Type, 2019–2026 (Usd Million)

Table 13 Infraglottic Airway Devices Market, By Country, 2019–2026 (Usd Million)

Table 14 Infraglottic Airway Management Devices Market, By Region, 2019–2026 (Million Units)

7.2.1 Endotracheal Tubes

7.2.1.1 Etts Are Regarded As The Gold Standard For Airway Management

Table 15 Endotracheal Tubes Offered By Key Market Players

Table 16 Endotracheal Tubes Market, By Region, 2019–2026 (Usd Million)

Table 17 Endotracheal Tubes Market, By Region, 2019–2026 (Million Units)

7.2.2 Tracheostomy Tubes

7.2.2.1 Tracheostomy Is The Most Commonly Performed Procedure In Icus, Which Ensures High Adoption Of Tubes

Table 18 Tracheostomy Tubes Offered By Key Market Players

Table 19 Tracheostomy Tubes Market, By Region, 2019–2026 (Usd Million)

Table 20 Tracheostomy Tubes Market, By Region, 2019–2026 (Million Units)

7.3 Supraglottic Airway Devices

Table 21 Supraglottic Airway Devices Market, By Type, 2019–2026 (Usd Million)

Table 22 Supraglottic Airway Devices Market, By Country, 2019–2026 (Usd Million)

Table 23 Supraglottic Airway Management Devices Market, By Region, 2019–2026 (Million Units)

7.3.1 Laryngeal Mask Airway Devices

7.3.1.1 Lmas Hold The Largest Share Of The Supraglottic Airway Devices Market

Table 24 Laryngeal Mask Airway Devices Offered By Key Market Players

Table 25 Laryngeal Mask Airway Devices Market, By Country , 2019–2026 (Usd Million)

Table 26 Laryngeal Mask Airway Devices Market, By Region, 2019–2026 (Million Units)

7.3.2 Oropharyngeal Airway Devices

7.3.2.1 Opas Are Used In Unconscious Or Unresponsive Patients

Table 27 Oropharyngeal Airway Devices Offered By Key Market Players

Table 28 Oropharyngeal Airway Devices Market, By Country, 2019–2026 (Usd Million)

Table 29 Oropharyngeal Airway Devices Market, By Region, 2019–2026 (Million Units)

7.3.3 Nasopharyngeal Airway Devices

7.3.3.1 Npas Are Preferred As They Do Not Stimulate The Gag Reflex

Table 30 Nasopharyngeal Airway Devices Offered By Key Market Players

Table 31 Nasopharyngeal Airway Devices Market, By Country, 2019–2026 (Usd Million)

Table 32 Nasopharyngeal Airway Devices Market, By Region, 2019–2026 (Million Units)

7.3.4 Other Supraglottic Airway Devices

Table 33 Other Supraglottic Airway Devices Offered By Key Market Players

Table 34 Other Supraglottic Airway Devices Market, By Country, 2019–2026 (Usd Million)

Table 35 Other Supraglottic Airway Devices Market, By Region, 2019–2026 (Million Units)

7.4 Laryngoscopes

Table 36 Laryngoscopes Market, By Type, 2019–2026 (Usd Million)

Table 37 Laryngoscopes Market, By Country, 2019–2026 (Usd Million)

Table 38 Laryngoscopes Market, By Region, 2019–2026 (Million Units)

7.4.1 Conventional Laryngoscopes

7.4.1.1 Low Prices And Long History Of Use Have Ensured The Dominance Of Conventional Laryngoscopes In The Market

Table 39 Conventional Laryngoscopes Offered By Key Market Players

Table 40 Conventional Laryngoscopes Market, By Country, 2019–2026 (Usd Million)

Table 41 Conventional Laryngoscopes Market, By Region, 2019–2026 (Million Units)

7.4.2 Video Laryngoscopes

7.4.2.1 High Prices Of Video Laryngoscopes Restrict Access

Table 42 Video Laryngoscopes Offered By Key Market Players

Table 43 Video Laryngoscopes Market, By Country, 2019–2026 (Usd Million)

Table 44 Video Laryngoscopes Market, By Region, 2019–2026 (Thousand Units)

7.5 Resuscitators

7.5.1 Resuscitators Are Preferred In Pediatric Patients/Neonates

Table 45 Resuscitators Offered By Key Market Players

Table 46 Resuscitators Market, By Country, 2019–2026 (Usd Million)

Table 47 Resuscitators Market, By Region, 2019–2026 (Million Units)

7.6 Cricothyrotomy Kits

7.6.1 Rising Number Of Traffic Accidents And Related Head And Neck Injuries Drives Market Growth

Table 48 Cricothyrotomy Kits Offered By Key Market Players

Table 49 Cricothyrotomy Kits Market, By Country, 2019–2026 (Usd Million)

Table 50 Cricothyrotomy Kits Market, By Region, 2019–2026 (Thousand Units)

7.7 Other Airway Management Devices

Table 51 Other Airway Management Devices Offered By Key Market Players

Table 52 Other Airway Management Devices Market, By Country, 2019–2026 (Usd Million)

8 Airway Management Devices Market, By Patient Age

8.1 Introduction

Table 53 Airway Management Devices Market, By Patient Age, 2019–2026 (Usd Million)

8.2 Adult Patients

8.2.1 Adults Hold Largest Share Of The Market In Terms Of Age Group

Table 54 Airway Management Devices Market For Adult Patients, By Country, 2019–2026 (Usd Million)

8.3 Pediatric Patients/Neonates

8.3.1 Age-Related Differences In Anatomy And Physiology Make Airway Management Difficult In Pediatric Patients & Neonates

Figure 28 Top Countries With The Highest Rate Of Pre-Term Births (2018)

Table 55 Airway Management Devices Market For Pediatric Patients/Neonates, By Country, 2019–2026 (Usd Million)

9 Airway Management Devices Market, By Application

9.1 Introduction

Table 56 Airway Management Devices Market, By Application, 2019–2026 (Usd Million)

9.2 Anesthesia

9.2.1 Anesthesia Holds The Largest Share Of The Applications Market

Table 57 Airway Management Devices Market For Anesthesia, By Country, 2019–2026 (Usd Million)

9.3 Emergency Medicine

9.3.1 Resuscitators And Supraglottic Airway Management Devices Are Widely Used In Initial Phases Of Emergency Care

Table 58 Airway Management Devices Market For Emergency Medicine, By Country, 2019–2026 (Usd Million)

9.4 Other Applications

Table 59 Airway Management Devices Market For Other Applications, By Country, 2019–2026 (Usd Million)

10 Airway Management Devices Market, By End User