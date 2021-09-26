Aiwanger illegally tweets forecast numbers

Munich (dpa) – Free voter boss Hubert Aiwanger has come under heavy criticism for the early release of election forecast figures.

In a tweet on Aiwanger’s profile, which was deleted later on Sunday while the vote was still in progress, figures from a post-election poll by the Election Research Group were given – combined with the call to give the “last votes” to free voters.

Söder has strong criticism

“It doesn’t work at all,” CSU President and Bavarian Prime Minister Markus Söder told BR television on Sunday evening. “You have to talk again about how things are going to continue.”

CSU General Secretary Markus Blume also strongly attacked Aiwanger and called for consequences. “Hubert Aiwanger distributes the forecast results before 6 pm and connects them to an election call,” Blume wrote on Twitter, adding: “An incredible case of election manipulation and voter influence. It is deeply undemocratic and it must have consequences! “

“And this as Deputy Prime Minister. It doesn’t work at all, ”added Katharina Schulze, leader of the Greens parliamentary group in the Bavarian state parliament. The general secretary of the Bavarian SPD, Arif Tasdelen, also demanded consequences in the short message service: “Now the measure is finally full. Aiwanger is no longer tenable and must be sacked by Prime Minister Söder. “

“Inconvenient and unprofessional”

The regional leader of the FDP, Daniel Föst, also spoke clearly: “The charging of down payments is embarrassing and unprofessional. So it fits into the picture with the Free Voters and, above all, with Aiwanger. “

According to federal electoral law, it is an administrative offense to publish “the results of the polls of voters after having voted on the content of the voting decision” before the closing of the polling stations. This can “be punished by a fine of up to fifty thousand euros”.

Söder demanded from Aiwanger in principle a “practical return to work” and again a style that would do justice to the government functions one had. Aiwanger is Minister of Economic Affairs and Deputy Prime Minister. Government work in Bavaria had suffered from the Bundestag’s election campaign ideas of free voters, criticized Söder. “It must end now.”

Furthermore, Söder blamed the free voters for the possibly difficult formation of a government in Berlin: “If the free voters had not presented themselves as they did, there would have been a clear majority in favor of a civic alliance, ”he said. “Unfortunately, this delay is now on the account of free voters.”