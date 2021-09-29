Aiwanger: Sorry for the publication of the forecast

An Election Sunday tweet with the preliminary results of the voter polls puts the boss of free voters, Hubert Aiwanger, in distress. He apologized to the Bavarian state parliament – this is not enough for the opposition.

Munich (dpa) – Federal President of the Free Voters, Hubert Aiwanger, has apologized for the early publication of the forecast on the federal election result on the Internet.

“I apologize in all its forms for the tweet of Sunday’s elections,” Aiwanger told the Bavarian state parliament in Munich on Wednesday. The SPD parliamentary group had previously called for the dismissal of the Bavarian Minister of Economy and Deputy Prime Minister in an emergency motion. Bavarian Prime Minister Markus Söder (CDU) also asked for an apology.

Aiwanger had posted figures on Twitter several hours before the polls closed on Sunday and campaigned again for his party’s votes – ultimately unsuccessful: Free voters failed nationally with 2.4% of more than clearly at the obstacle of 5%. The leader of your party did not go to the state parliament to explain how the tweet was published. The result of the legal review with the federal returning officer is pending, Aiwanger said. Therefore, he cannot make any further statements at this time.

Paragraph 32, paragraph 2 of the Federal Election Law states: “The publication of the results of voter surveys after voting on the content of the voting decision is not allowed before the expiration of the electoral period. Administrative offenses are punishable by a fine of up to 50,000 euros. The federal returning officer announced on Wednesday that the review was underway. No information was given on the proceedings in progress. Aiwanger deleted the tweet after a few minutes and then spoke of an “incident”.

The Bavarian Deputy Prime Minister made the Landtag laugh when he said that it was now urgent to return to political affairs after the election campaign. The opposition and part of the coalition partner CSU have long accused Aiwanger of populist behavior. Bavarian SPD leader Florian von Brunn said all of Germany was shaking their heads at his behavior. He had shown that Aiwanger was no match for his post as Deputy Prime Minister.

CSU boss Söder had a conversation with Aiwanger in the morning and asked him to apologize. According to participants, he had previously referred to “unworthy” behavior during a meeting of the CSU board on Monday. designated. The CSU has governed Bavaria in coalition with free voters since 2018.