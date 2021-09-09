Al Kim, a medic in the ruins of the Twin Towers

On September 11, 2001, Al Kim, a 37-year-old medic, was sent to reinforce the World Trade Center on the southern tip of Manhattan, the towers of which had just been hit by an airliner. His mission is to evacuate the wounded to the Marriott Hotel, which is located between the towers.

But shortly after arrival, the south tower collapsed. He throws himself under a car to protect himself and, plunged into the darkness, has only one thought in his head: “I can’t believe I’ll die like this”.

