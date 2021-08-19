Alexei Navalny encourages Westerners to denounce and fight corruption

(Moscow) Imprisoned Russian opponent Alexei Navalny on Thursday urged Westerners to take more decisive action against the corruption that he believes is the source of the great global crises, according to a column published on Thursday in several European newspapers.

The anti-corruption activist and Bête Noire des Kremlin is currently serving a two-and-a-half year prison sentence for a fraud case that he denounces as a politician. He had returned to Russia in January after recovering from suspected poisoning.

His column was published in French in Le Monde, in English in the Guardian and in German in the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung.

“Corruption is no longer an internal problem” in authoritarian countries, including Russia, but “one of the main causes of the global challenges facing the West,” said Navalny.

The Russian opponent called on the West to make corruption a priority at international summits and to raise the issue at meetings with authoritarian leaders, including Vladimir Putin, even if it was “embarrassing”.

According to him, corruption in authoritarian countries is facilitated by Western financial systems, into which stolen money is often transferred, and suggests five “realistic, easy-to-use” measures in response.

Among other things, Mr Navalny suggested creating a category of “corruption-promoting countries” in order to facilitate retaliation. He also suggests introducing a “transparency obligation” for western companies that want to work with partners in these countries and establishing an organization that is responsible for “preventing the export of corruption”.

“The bitter truth is that even Western police structures treat corrupt foreigners as privileged. With a little political will from the government [et des pressions de l’opinion publique], the situation will improve, ”he says.

“To start acting […]”Political will is enough, an element that unfortunately is often missing,” continues Mr Navalny, considering that “public opinion can finally release the situation”.

The Russian authorities have been working in recent months to dismantle Alexey Navalny’s network, particularly with the courts classifying his organizations as “extremists” and blocking related websites.