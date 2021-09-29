Algae Products Market Share 2021: Global Trends, Key Players, Industry Analysis Report to 2026

The global algae products market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 5% during 2021-2026.

Photo of Smith Ivo Smith IvoSeptember 29, 2021
1

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled, “Algae Products Market Share: Global Industry Trends, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026“, the global algae products market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 5% during 2021-2026.

Algae products refer to the essential sources of minerals, vitamins, fatty acids, etc., that are widely utilized in the preparation of dietary supplements. They have numerous beneficial properties, including being antioxidant, antihypertensive, anticoagulant, antiproliferative, immunostimulatory, etc. These products help in increasing dopamine, preventing diseases, healing wounds, promoting healthy skin, etc. Moreover, algae products find extensive applications in food products and beverages as stabilizers, emulsifiers, thickeners, main ingredients, flavoring agents, etc.

Get a PDF Sample for more detailed market insights: https://www.imarcgroup.com/algae-products-market/requestsample

Market Trends

The elevating global population levels, coupled with the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, are among the primary factors driving the algae products market. Moreover, the changing consumer lifestyles and the rising popularity of healthy food products and dietary supplements are further augmenting the market growth. Besides this, algae products are being increasingly used in the sequestering and removing of pollutants, such as nutrients, heavy metals, xenobiotics, etc., from wastewater. Additionally, their surging adoption in the beauty and personal care sector for detoxifying, cleansing, and toning the skin, as well as for improving skin elasticity and suppleness, aiding the renewal of damaged skin cells, etc., is bolstering the product demand. Furthermore, due to their abundant, resilient, and cost-effective nature, they are being utilized in biologic drugs across the globe, which is also stimulating the market. Apart from this, the growing product adoption for producing livestock for aquaculture varieties, including fish for cultivation, is expected to catalyze the algae products market over the forecasted period.

NoteWe are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players.

  • ACCEL Carrageenan Corporation
  • Algatechnologies Ltd
  • Algenol
  • Archer-Daniels-Midland Company
  • BASF SE, Caldic B.V.
  • Cargill Incorporated
  • Cellana Inc
  • Corbion N.V.
  • Cyanotech Corporation
  • DuPont de Nemours Inc
  • Koninklijke DSM N.V.
  • TBK Manufacturing Corporation.

The report has segmented the market based on type, source, form, distribution channel and application.

Breakup by Type:

  • Lipids
  • Carrageenan
  • Carotenoids
  • Algal Protein
  • Alginate
  • Others

Breakup by Source:

  • Brown Algae
  • Blue-Green Algae
  • Red Algae
  • Green Algae

Breakup by Form:

  • Solid
  • Liquid

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

  • Online
  • Offline

Breakup by Application:

  • Food and Beverages
  • Nutraceuticals and Dietary Supplements
  • Personal Care
  • Feed
  • Pharmaceuticals
  • Chemicals
  • Others

Breakup by Region:

  • North America
  • Asia-Pacific
  • Europe
  • Latin America
  • Middle East and Africa

Ask Customization and Browse full report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/algae-products-market

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact Us

30 N Gould St
Ste R
Sheridan, WY 82801
USA
Email: sales@imarcgroup.com
Website: https://www.imarcgroup.com
Follow us on twitter: @imarcglobal

Browse Other Reports by IMARC Group:

Photo of Smith Ivo Smith IvoSeptember 29, 2021
1
Photo of Smith Ivo

Smith Ivo

Five years in chemical & material has made Ivo Smith more or less an expert in everything related to medicines, drugs, chemicals and related sectors – at least from the PR front. Through his insider access to the sector, he has gained valuable insight into the entire manufacturing process of chemical and material.

Related Articles

Photo of GCC Power Bank Market 2021: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2026 | Syndicated Analytics

GCC Power Bank Market 2021: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2026 | Syndicated Analytics

September 27, 2021
Photo of Extension Cord Manufacturing Project Report 2021: Manufacturing Process, Plant Setup, Industry Trends, Cost and Revenue, Business Plan, Machinery Requirements, Raw Materials 2026

Extension Cord Manufacturing Project Report 2021: Manufacturing Process, Plant Setup, Industry Trends, Cost and Revenue, Business Plan, Machinery Requirements, Raw Materials 2026

September 3, 2021
Photo of Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) Diagnostics Market Analysis, Recent Trends and Growth Forecast by 2026

Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) Diagnostics Market Analysis, Recent Trends and Growth Forecast by 2026

September 3, 2021
Photo of Scissor Lift Market Growth, Upcoming Trends, Companies Share, Structure and Regional Analysis by 2026

Scissor Lift Market Growth, Upcoming Trends, Companies Share, Structure and Regional Analysis by 2026

September 2, 2021
Back to top button