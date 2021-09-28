Algeria and Tunisia too | Migration tensions between France and Morocco

Algeria and Tunisia too | Migration tensions between France and Morocco

(Rabat) Morocco on Tuesday regretted France’s decision to tighten the conditions for obtaining visas for UK nationals, calling it “unjustified”.

Posted on Sep 28, 2021 at 3:32 pm

“We have taken note of this decision, we consider it to be unjustified,” said the head of the Moroccan diplomacy, Nasser Bourita, during a press conference with his Mauritanian counterpart Ismaël Ould Cheikh Ahmed.

Morocco, Algeria and Tunisia

Paris announced that it would reduce the number of visas granted to nationals of Morocco, Algeria and Tunisia due to the “refusal” of these Maghreb countries to issue consular cards required for the return of immigrants who have returned from France.

“Morocco has always managed the migration problem and the flow of people with a logic of responsibility and a balance between facilitating the movement of people […] and the fight against illegal migration, ”said Mr Bourita.

“The decision (from France) is sovereign. Morocco will study it, but the reasons that justify it require precision, dialogue because they do not reflect reality, ”added the minister.

This tightening of visas for Maghreb nationals comes less than seven months before the French presidential elections amid a debate on immigration.

“It is a drastic decision, it is an unprecedented decision, but it is a decision that is made necessary by the fact that these countries do not accept to take back nationals that we cannot and do not want to keep in France,” said the spokesman of the Gabriel Attal government, on Radio Europa 1.

“Franco-French Problem”

The main point of contention concerns the consular laissez-passer (LPC), which allow people to return to Morocco, which, according to Paris, are only issued in trickle to slow down the expulsions already made difficult by the health crisis and border closings.

According to the French Ministry of the Interior, Morocco issued 138 of these documents between January and July, with a “cooperation rate” of 25%.

“If I remember, our consular channels have issued nearly 400 badges to people in an irregular situation in the past eight months,” said Bourita.

“Morocco has always reacted pragmatically and strictly to people who are in an irregular situation,” he said.

The minister also attributed the difficulty of returning Moroccan nationals to a “Franco-French problem” and regretted that France does not impose a PCR test on them before embarking for Morocco, while Rabat is making this test mandatory to enter its territory, pandemic Committed.

Visa “weapon”

The French decision also made the Moroccan street react.

“It’s a surprising decision and leverage […] This is problematic in that many Moroccan students and tourists go to France every year, ”criticizes Mohamed, a 28-year-old student who we met in Rabat.

It was also commented on by local media and social networks.

“France is finally and very clumsily using its visa” weapon “, estimates the Moroccan side PanoraPost.

“We are now waiting for Morocco to react to this very unfriendly act” […] and it will be political, diplomatic and obviously economic for sure, ”warns this general information page.

France issued 18,579 visas for 24,191 visas applied for by Moroccans in 2021, a number that is also falling sharply. By comparison, in 2019, before the coronavirus pandemic, 346,000 were issued for 420,000 inquiries.

In Algiers, Amar Belani, the special envoy for the government responsible for the Western Sahara and Arab Maghreb states, described the French decision as “disproportionate” and “unfortunate”.

“We take note of this disproportionate decision and regret it,” said this senior official to the APS office.

Tunisia has not officially responded.