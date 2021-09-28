Algeria expels Moroccan migrants

(Rabat) Forty Moroccan migrants were sent back to Morocco on Tuesday from Algeria via the land border between the two neighboring countries, which was closed and exceptionally open since 1994, we learn from a Moroccan NGO.

Posted on Sep 28, 2021 at 4:19 pm

“The Algerian authorities have handed over 40 migrants to their Moroccan counterparts via the exceptionally open border post Zouj Bghal,” said Hassane Ammari, head of the Association for Aid to Migrants in Vulnerable Situations (AEMSV).

The deported migrants were bused back to their respective cities of origin by the Moroccan authorities, who remained discreet on the matter.

AEMSV had previously written to the Algerian authorities seeking the release of seven Moroccan migrants at the request of their families, “but the good surprise is that the number of deportees was around 40,” the same source says.

The extraordinary opening of the land border between Morocco and Algeria, which has been closed since 1994, is in the context of the crisis between the two neighboring countries.

For its part, Morocco regretted the “unjustified” decision to break off bilateral relations and rejected “the deceptive, even absurd pretexts on which it was based”.

Morocco’s Mediterranean coast is one of the main departure points for migrants trying to reach Spain, but “it happens that certain lost boats have run aground on the Algerian coast,” Ammari said.

This human rights activist spoke of the case of Moroccan migrants “arrested on Algerian soil while trying to enter Europe from Tunisia or Libya”.

The traditionally difficult relations between the two neighboring and rival Maghreb states, particularly due to the sensitive Western Sahara question, have deteriorated further in recent weeks.

Last Thursday, Algeria announced the “immediate” closure of its airspace to all Moroccan civil and military aircraft, as well as to aircraft registered in Morocco.

On Tuesday, the chief of staff of the Algerian army violently attacked Morocco, accusing the kingdom of planning “conspiracies” against Algeria.

At the end of July, King Mohamed VI complained. the “tensions” with Algeria and called on the Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune to “enforce wisdom” and “work together for the development of relations” between the two countries.