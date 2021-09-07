All day in primary school – Bundestag confirms compromise

Berlin (dpa) – The Bundestag on Tuesday approved the compromise on the legal right to all-day childcare in primary school. The federal and state governments had reached an agreement the night before in the mediation committee after a long dispute over the financing of the project.

Any child who starts school in Germany from the school year 2026/2027 should be entitled to a full-time place in the first four school years.

After the Bundestag, the Bundesrat still has to approve the result of the mediation. It could happen this Friday or the next day. After its signature by the Federal President, the “All-Day Funding Act” can finally come into force.

Important questions remain unanswered

Federal and state government officials were relieved that an agreement had been reached before the next federal election and that the project could be implemented. Warnings of funding shortfalls came from the German Association of Cities. Another unanswered question is how to find enough skilled workers for the hundreds of thousands of additional full-time jobs that must now be created.

The legal claim gives parents the security that their child can be reliably taken care of in the first years of life, Federal Minister of Education Anja Karliczek (CDU) said in Berlin on Tuesday. “Legal law also opens up new opportunities to promote children and awaken new talents in them.” Federal Family Minister Christine Lambrecht (SPD) spoke of “excellent news for children and families”. “We are ensuring more equity in education and a better work-life balance.” In addition, the grand coalition had also encouraged the full-time expansion of businesses with the provision of skilled workers.

The planned legal action is widely welcomed. However, the FDP, Linke and the German Association of Cities highlight the problem that tens of thousands of education specialists are still lacking to meet this requirement. “The next federal government will have a lot of work to do if it is to keep the promise made to children and parents with life,” said spokesperson for children and youth policy for the FDP parliamentary group. , Matthias Seestern-Pauly. A real specialized offensive is needed. “Without enough staff, there is no full day,” said left-wing parliamentary group education policy spokeswoman Birke Bull-Bischoff.

The city council also called for a “training offensive”: “Many cities are already desperately looking for educators and social workers,” CEO Helmut Dedy said on Tuesday. Municipalities are also concerned about ending up with the costs. In their opinion, the lawsuit is not sufficiently funded.

GEW calls for quality support

The education union GEW insists on quality: “The whole day is an educational task. Just caring for children so that parents can go to work does not meet the needs of girls and boys, ”said President Maike Finnern.

In some Länder – especially in the east, Hamburg and Berlin – there is already a lot of all-day care. In other countries, such as Baden-Württemberg, there are still many new places to be created. It is now estimated that there is a need for approximately 600,000 additional places. The grand coalition originally assumed there would be between 800,000 and one million seats.

The federal and state governments had long competed for funding. The states had demanded that the federal government, if it introduces a law for a lawsuit, must also provide enough money for its implementation. As previously promised, Berlin will now contribute up to 3.5 billion euros towards the investment costs for all-day seats. This can be money for the construction of new premises in primary schools, but also for repair and renovation work.

“An extra shovel”, as they said, was the running costs for the operation of places open all day. The federal government now wants to support the Länder to the tune of 1.3 billion euros per year in the long term. That’s 300 million more per year than what was promised the last time. The legal demand is a last major project of the coalition agreement between the Union and the SPD, which the outgoing grand coalition is still in the process of implementing.