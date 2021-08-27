Allergy Treatment Drugs Market report 2027 focuses on top companies research methodology consumption and opportunities

Overview

An allergy may be a pathological disorder during which the system responds abnormally to certain foreign compounds when exposed to them. Allergens are the chemicals that cause allergies. Animal proteins, dust spores, molds, mites, pollens, drugs, and plants are samples of allergens.

Allergies are often year-round or only occur at some times of the year. Perennial allergies are caused by allergens that induce an allergy all year long. Pet fur or dander, fruit, and medicine are all allergens that cause perennial allergies. Seasonal allergies are caused by weather variations that enable mould, bug, or grass to spread. Pollen and ragweed allergens within the air trigger seasonal allergies. Watery eyes, itching, a blocked or runny nose, wheezing, swelling of the mouth/face/eyes, sneezing, and shortness of breath are a number of the symptoms of allergies .

Drivers

Over the forecast period, the worldwide allergy treatment drugs market is projected to grow thanks to a rise within the occurrence of allergic conjunctivitis and rhinitis. Clear allergic conjunctivitis affects 10 percent to 30 percent of the worldwide population, consistent with a piece of writing published within the Asia Pacific Association of Allergy, Asthma, and Clinical Immunology in April 2019. Furthermore, as per the National Health Interview Survey, in 2017, 19.2 million adults and 5.2 million children within the U.S. were diagnosed with rhinitis .

Moreover, the demand for the worldwide allergy treatment drugs market is predicted to expand thanks to numerous mergers, partnerships, and acquisitions among key players over the forecast period. Glenmark Specialty S.A., a subsidiary of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd., signed an exclusive license agreement with Seqirus Pty. Ltd. to plug Ryaltris in Australia and New Zealand in July 2018. Ryaltris may be a nasal spray that’s wont to relieve the consequences of seasonal rhinitis . Moreover, the growing number of product approvals by regulatory authorities is projected to spur growth of the worldwide allergy treatment drugs market. Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd. reported in December 2019 that Seqirus Pty. Ltd. had gained marketing clearance from Australia’s TGA (Therapeutic Goods Administration).

Regional Insights

Due to the increasing acceptance of latest drugs by regulatory bodies within the region, North America held the most important market share in 2018. Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. obtained FDA approval for PALFORZIA, a treatment for peanut allergy, in January 2020. Furthermore, the high incidence of multiple allergies is projected to spice up growth of the worldwide allergy treatment drugs market during this region. As per the AAP (American Academy of Pediatrics), almost 5.6 million children within the U.S. have a allergy in 2018.

Due to a rise within the number of allergy cases within the region, Europe is estimated to be the second-largest marketplace for global allergy treatment drugs, with substantial growth expected during the forecast period. As per the FSA (Food Standards Agency), around 2 million people within the U.K. were diagnosed with food allergies in March 2017.

Competitive Landscape

Major companies contributing within the global allergy treatment drugs market are HAL Allergy B.V., Magna Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc., Bayer AG, Stallergenes Greer, and Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

