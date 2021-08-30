Aloe Vera based Drinks Market  Industry Analysis, Opportunity Assessment And Forecast Upto 2016 – 2024

Global Aloe Vera based Drinks Market: Snapshot

The use of aloe vera has been fairly common since its introduction in ancient medicine. Today it is one of the most extensively used products in cosmetics, ointments, skin lotion, and now even beverages. Aloe vera is highly popular in medicine for the treatment of minor sunburn and minor burns. Several tributaries in modern medicine also acknowledge the effectiveness as well as safety of using aloe vera in medicine. There are, however, contradictory researches on the actual effectiveness of aloe vera, especially for its use as a protective agent against sunburn. The aloe vera plant is largely cultivated for its fluid as well as an ornamental plant.

One of the more recent developments in the food and beverages industry is the large scale use of aloe vera in multiple types of beverages. The global aloe vera based drinks market does, therefore, ride on the back of the claimed medicinal properties of the liquid being good for aiding digestion. In major doses, however, aloe vera can turn into a laxative. Therefore, it is advisable to avoid overconsumption of aloe vera based drinks.

Aloe vera has been used since a long time as a multipurpose remedy for its medicinal benefits. It is a succulent plant species from the genus Aloe. It generally grows in tropical regions and contains nutrients like Vitamin A, C, E, and B12 as well as minerals like magnesium, zinc and potassium. Aloe Vera drinks are made by crushing or grinding the entire aloe vera leaf followed by various steps to filter and purify the liquid. It has a mild, tolerable flavor and the juices mixes easily into smoothies and shakes. Thus making the aloe vera drink as a food supplement.

It goes without saying that aloe vera is very beneficial for one’s health. It has several health benefits like alkalinity, hydration, liver function, nutritious boost, digestive benefits which are mainly driving the growth of Aloe Vera market. Aloe vera based drinks contains several vitamins, amino acid, folic acid etc which helps in fortifying body’s immune system. It has an alkalizing effect on the body which helps in faster elimination of acidifying foods from the body. Drinking aloe vera based drinks helps to increase the water content in intestines to overcome constipation problem. Aloe vera is a gelatinous plant food and the main benefit of consuming a gelatinous plant food in diet is that these gels move through intestinal tracts absorbing the toxins and get them eliminated through the colon. Thus it helps in detoxification of the body. Another important driving factor is that it helps in weight loss and energy regulation. Thus it helps to keep a body weight that is healthy and increases the energy level. Moreover aloe vera based drinks also helps in maintaining a healthy skin like it helps to sooth minor skin irritation, scrapes, cuts and burns.

Aloe vera based drinks have several side effects so over dose can cause liver dysfunction, nausea and allergic reaction Aloe vera based drinks contains anthraquinones, so if consumed in large quantity it can increase the risk of having diarrhea. During pregnancy also one should limit the consumption of aloe vera based drinks due to its purgative and irritant properties as it may lead to miscarriage and birth defects. Aloe vera based drinks should not be consumed during breast feeding as it can cause severe diarrhea for the baby. High price is also one of the restraining factors. This drinks are priced higher than the other conventional juice and drink products, which make them expensive for the average consumer to consume on daily basis.

One of the main reason behind the growth of aloe vera based drinks is its high demand. More the people are aware of the usage of aloe vera based more likely it is for them to consume it. Due to the demand for aloe vera based drinks it has encouraged the suppliers to regularly modify the products with different flavors. . Due to this new varieties of aloe vera based drinks coming up consumers are likely to get attracted and would prefer to use them.

The aloe vera based drinks can be segmented on the basis of its types. These are mainly flavored and non flavored aloe vera based drinks. However on the basis of distribution channel the market is segmented into specialty stores, convenience stores and supermarkets and hypermarkets.x`

The market is bifurcated geographically into Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa and Latin America. The demand for aloe vera based drinks has increased in Europe because of the increase in health conscious people in this region

The key players of Aloe vera based drinks are ALO, Aloe Farms, Forever Living Products, Houssy Global, AMB Wellness, Cady Products LLC and many more.

