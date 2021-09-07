Alternative Data Market Estimated to Boost in Near Future 2028 with Key Players – 1010Data, Advan, Dataminr, Earnest Research, M Science, Preqin, RavenPack, Thinknum Alternative Data, UBS Evidence Lab, YipitData

In-depth study of the Global Alternative Data Industry that helps to provide answers and relevant questions regarding the Emerging trends and Growth opportunities. It helps identify each of the major growth barriers aside from identifying the trends in the Alternative Data market.

The key drivers attributed to the market expansion include the significant increase in the types of alternative data sources over the last decade. While web scraping and financial transactions are the most common sources of alt data, the emerging sources, including mobile devices, social media, satellites, sensors, IoT-enabled devices, and others, are gaining wider popularity. As such, the companies are actively expanding their offering by gathering data from all such sources.

The rising demand for alternative data from hedge funds is expected to boost market growth significantly. The increasing emphasis on regulations such as California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) and the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), along with other privacy regulations, pose threats to some of the alternative data sources. AI-enabled data processing increases the information generation and helps to extract hidden patterns in the data. As such, AI-based data analytics tools are anticipated to boost the market growth over the forecast period.

The reports cover key developments in the Alternative Data market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from Alternative Data market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for Alternative Data market in the global market.

Key Players Influencing the Market

1010Data

Advan

Dataminr

Earnest Research

M Science

Preqin

RavenPack

Thinknum Alternative Data

UBS Evidence Lab

YipitData

The “Global Alternative Data Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the technology, media and telecommunications industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of Alternative Data market with detailed market segmentation by component, deployment type, industry vertical, and geography. The global Alternative Data market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Alternative Data market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global alternative data market is segmented on the basis of type, industry. On the basis of data type, market is segmented as credit and debit card transactions, email receipts, geo-location (foot traffic) records, mobile application usage, satellite and weather data, others. On the basis of industry, market is segmented as automotive, BFSI, energy industrial, it and telecommunications, media and entertainment.

Besides this, the report analyzes factors affecting Alternative Data market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions considered in the Global Alternative Data Market report.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global Alternative Data market based on the type and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall Alternative Data market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Answers that the report acknowledges:

Market size and growth rate during forecast period.

Key factors driving the Alternative Data Market.

Key market trends cracking up the growth of the Alternative Data Market.

Challenges to market growth.

Key vendors of Alternative Data Market.

Detailed SWOT analysis.

Opportunities and threats faces by the existing vendors in Global Alternative Data Market.

Trending factors influencing the market in the geographical regions.

Strategic initiatives focusing the leading vendors.

PEST analysis of the market in the five major regions.

