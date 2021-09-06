Alternative Data Market Report 2021-26: Industry Overview, Growth Rate and Forecast

According to the latest report by IMARC Group “Alternative Data Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026“, The global alternative data market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 38% during the forecast period (2021-2026).

Alternative data, or alt-data,refers to the data and information about financial instruments that are collected from traditional sources such as SEC filings, financial statements, press releases, and management presentations. Alt data facilitates investors to evaluate their investment opportunities and obtain more accurate, faster and granular insights and metrics regarding the performance of an organization.

Request for a free sample copy of this report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/alternative-data-market/requestsample

Market Trends:

The global alternative data market is primarily driven by the increasing alternative data sources, such as mobile devices, social media, and IoT-enabled devices. Various companies are expanding their offerings by gathering data from such sources, propelling the market growth. Alt data is mostly used by financial entities like banks, hedge funds, mutual funds, and insurance organizations to formulate strategic plans using analytics platforms, fluid data architecture, data science and testing tools. Furthermore, the integration of connected devices with artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML) and natural language processing (NLP) for analyzing hidden patterns in data is also positively influencing the market growth.

Breakup by Data Type:

Mobile Application Usage

Credit and Debit Card Transactions

Email Receipts

Geo-location (Foot Traffic) Records

Satellite & Weather Data

Social and Sentiment Data

Web Scraped Data

Web Traffic

Others

Breakup by End Use Industry:

Transportation and Logistics

BFSI

Retail and eCommerce

Energy and Utilities

IT and Telecommunications

Media and Entertainment

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape with Key Player:

1010Data Inc. (Advance Communication Corp.)

ADVAN CO LTD (7463.T)

Dataminr Inc.

Eagle Alpha

M Science

Nasdaq, Inc. ( NASDAQ:NDAQ )

Preqin

RavenPack

The Earnest Research Company

Thinknum Inc.

Ask Analyst for Customization and Browse full report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/alternative-data-market

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

If you want latest primary and secondary data (2021-2026) with Cost Module, Business Strategy, Distribution Channel, etc. Click request free sample report, published report will be delivered to you in PDF format via email within 24 to 48 hours of receiving full payment.

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact US

IMARC Group

30 N Gould St Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801 USA – Wyoming

Email: Sales@imarcgroup.com

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

Americas:- +1 631 791 1145 | Africa and Europe :- +44-702-409-7331 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800, +91-120-433-0800