Alternative Nobel Prizes awarded to grassroots activists

Stockholm (dpa) – They mobilize entire communities to fight for human rights and the environment: this time the alternative Nobel Prizes go to three activists from Cameroon, Russia and Canada, as well as to an organization environmental protection agency of India.

Marthe Wandou, Wladimir Sliwjak, Freda Huson and the Legal Initiative for Forest and Environment (Life) will be honored this year for their commitment to the rights of women and girls, climate and environmental protection and human rights. Indigenous Peoples. This was announced by the Right Livelihood Foundation, which awards the award annually, Wednesday in Stockholm.

This year’s winners are fearless mobilizers who have shown what popular movements can do, said Foundation director Ole von Uexküll. Faced with the climate and environmental crisis, violence and gross human rights violations, they successfully campaigned for a better future through solidarity and the targeted organization of local communities.

Cameroonian lawyer Marthe Wandou is honored for having created a model of community child protection in her country of origin in the face of terrorist attacks and gender-based violence. Canadian Freda Huson receives the award for her intrepid commitment to reclaiming the culture of her people, the indigenous Wet’suwet’en, which also involves defending the land against pipeline projects. The Forest and Environment Legal Initiative is honored for its legal work helping local Indian communities protect their natural resources.

I hope for more attention

Russian environmentalist Vladimir Slivyak receives the award for strengthening civil society resistance to the coal and nuclear industries in Russia. About a month before the COP26 world climate conference in Glasgow, Sliwjak’s price should also be understood as an urgent call to major coal-producing countries to move away from fossil fuels, von Uexküll said during the price announcement at Stockholm.

Sliwjak himself hopes that the award will pay more attention to Russian activists. You are under great pressure from the government, he told the German news agency. “The award will help make the government’s voice heard: stop burning coal, stop building dangerous nuclear power plants, stop cracking down on militants,” said Slivyak, one of Russia’s most experienced environmental fighters.

Von Uexküll sees a crucial commonality among the winners. “Their most important common denominator is that they mobilize and encourage other people to stand up for their own rights and ideas and to organize themselves,” he told dpa. This year’s winners have shown the power people can have when they organize together – even against terrorists or the worst causes of climate change.

The award, which has been awarded since 1980, is officially called the Right Livelihood Award, but is commonly referred to as the Alternative Nobel Prize. The Right Livelihood Foundation annually honors champions of human rights, the environment and peace. The prize is a critical distance from the actual Nobel Prizes, whose winners will be announced in Stockholm and Oslo on Monday.

The Right Livelihood Award includes a prize of one million Swedish crowns (around 98,500 euros) and long-term support from the foundation. The winners will be honored on December 1 at a live event in Stockholm. “We are currently waiting for everyone to come,” said von Uexküll of the dpa in view of the current pandemic situation.

This year 206 personalities and organizations from a total of 89 different countries were nominated for the award. The Right Livelihood Foundation is known to frequently honor those who are not in the spotlight. Sometimes, however, there were also very important names among the winners, like Swedish children’s book author Astrid Lindgren in 1994, American whistleblower Edward Snowden in 2014 or climate activist Greta Thunberg two years ago. years.