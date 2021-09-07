Altmaier: “I’m doing very well again”

Economy Minister Peter Altmaier had an evening appointment at a hotel in Berlin and was then rushed to hospital. Now he is speaking on Twitter.

Berlin (dpa) – Federal Economic Minister Peter Altmaier (CDU) is, according to his own statement, “again very well”.

Altmaier wrote in a morning tweet: “After a busy day, my admission to the hospital was a precaution. However, previous investigations have not confirmed the concerns of my employees. “

Altmaier was taken to a Berlin hospital last night with an emergency doctor, according to information from the German press agency. Altmaier had attended a Bundestag Economic Commission dinner in a Berlin hotel. In the morning, he thanked him “for the many wishes which touched me very much”.

The 63-year-old has been Federal Minister for the Economy and Energy since March 2018. He is a close confidant of Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) and was previously Head of the Federal Chancellery and Federal Minister for the Environment .

Altmaier has made numerous appointments in the election campaign over the past few days and weeks. He will represent himself in the constituency of Saarlouis in the Saarland. Altmaier has been a member of the German Bundestag since 1994. On Monday morning, Altmaier attended an event organized by the Federation of German Industry in Berlin and delivered a speech.