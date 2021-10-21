Home/Press Release/ Automotive Transmission Oil Filter Market To Witness A CAGR Of 4.4% Between 2019-2029 Automotive Transmission Oil Filter Market To Witness A CAGR Of 4.4% Between 2019-2029

Automotive transmission oil filters are gaining significant traction in the market due to their multiple benefits – smooth operation of vehicles, improved fuel efficiency, and reduced carbon emissions. High demand for automotive transmission oil filters is being witnessed for use in both, luxury and commercial vehicles. The high replacement rate of automotive transmission oil filters in agricultural and commercial vehicles will primarily drive overall aftermarket growth. The global automotive transmission oil filter market was estimated at US$ 2.0 Bn in 2018, and is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period of 2019-2029.

Key Takeaways of Automotive Transmission Oil Filter Market Study

• Automatic transmission (AT) vehicles have gained higher demand owing to worsening traffic congestions and rising emphasis on ride comfort. Relatively higher installation rate of transmission oil filters in AT vehicles is creating substantial growth opportunities for the market.

• Transmission oil filters are increasingly being utilized in compact and mid-size passenger vehicles. However, the replacement rate for transmission oil filters in tractors is comparatively higher than passenger and commercial vehicles.

• Vehicle owners prefer authorized service stations until the end of the warranty period. After that, independent service stations gain an upper hand due to their affordability.

• Reusable filters are nearly ten times more expensive than disposable ones, and find significant application in sport and racing or super cars.

• Pressure filters are more often preferred in vehicles with manual transmission, dual clutch transmission, and continuously variable transmission systems, which require high-level purity of transmission fluid.

• Polyester media, owing to the use of synthetic materials, is anticipated to be the prominent choice for transmission oil filter manufacturers.

Key Players to Retain Strong Market Positions

The automotive transmission oil filter market is fairly fragmented, with a number of global as well domestic players. Tier-I manufacturers in the global automotive transmission oil filter market, such as IBS Filtran GmbH, Fram Group IP LLC, Champion Laboratories Inc., and Mann-Hummel, are focusing on adding diverse products to their e-Commerce network and building proprietary channels to increase their customer reach.

Moreover, key players are focused on developing distributor networks by appointing authorized dealers and distributors at the regional level, and providing extended warranty services to customers to expand their market share.

