Ambulance Services Market Report 2021-26: Market Share, Size, Trends, Forecast and Analysis

According to the latest report by IMARC Group “Ambulance Services Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026“, The global ambulance services market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 8% during 2021-2026.

Ambulance services, or paramedics, provide pre-hospitalization, clinical intervention and stabilization for fatal injuries and serious illnesses. These specialized vehicles are ported on the incident site through the ground, air, and water. Ambulance services are equipped with basic life support (BLS) and advanced life support (ALS) tools. They are also connected with various trauma centers, hospitals, communication and transportation networks, and rehabilitation facilities to effectively coordinate and offer emergent care.

Market Trends:

The rising number of road accidents and natural calamities that lead to severe injuries are majorly driving the global ambulance services market growth. Additionally, increasing medical tourism and the implementation of favorable reimbursement policies are further fueling the market growth. Moreover, rising healthcare expenditure and the introduction of multi-specialty ambulances equipped with updated technological tools are contributing to the market growth. Furthermore, the sudden outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) is escalating the demand for ambulance services across the globe.

Breakup by Transport Vehicle:

Ground Ambulance

Air Ambulance

Water Ambulance

Breakup by Emergency Services:

Emergency Services

Non-Emergency Services

Breakup by Equipment:

Advanced Life Support (ALS) Ambulance Services

Basic Life Support (BLS) Ambulance Services

Market Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape with Key Player:

Acadian Ambulance Service Inc.

Air Methods Corporation

America Ambulance Services Inc.

Babcock International Group PLC

BVG India Limited

Dutch Health B.V.

Falck A/S

Global Medical Response Inc.

London Ambulance Service NHS Trust

Medivic Pharmaceutical PVT LTD

Ziqitza Healthcare Limited.

