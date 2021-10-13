Ammonium Perchlorate Market To Scintillate From 2019-2029

Market: Introduction

Ammonium Perchlorate (AP) has a chemical formula NH4ClO4 and is an inorganic compound. Ammonium perchlorate is a white solid which is soluble in water and is colorless. It is the salt of perchloric acid and ammonia. Ammonium perchlorate is a powerful oxidizing agent which is used as a key component in rocket propellants. Ammonium perchlorate is used in rocket propellants, explosives & pyrotechnics, and analytical chemistry. Ammonium perchlorate is a class-4 oxidizer and is classified as an explosive for particles which have size below 15 μm which makes it a class one explosive. Exposure to perchlorate in low concentration has led to multiple thyroid problems, so ammonium perchlorate classifies as an acute toxic substance. Ammonium perchlorate has multiple industrial use such as oxidizing or reducing agent, raw material for rockets and space shuttle fuels, it is also used as an etching & engraving agent and in analytical chemistry for separation and distillation. Dedicated pyro suppliers keep ammonium perchlorate powder as it is a regulated substance in most countries and cannot be easily purchased or transported. Ammonium perchlorate is used as an explosive material and for manufacturing of fireworks and other pyrotechnics such as model rocket motors, highway and marine distress flares among others.

Market: Dynamics

Ammonium Perchlorate Market: Driver

Aerospace industry is characterized among the world’s prominent growing manufacturing sites in terms of economic value of product output and employment. Aerospace industry has a small number of firms and numerous international partnership at different levels. The global aerospace & defense industry experienced a solid year as demand increased for better and often travels all across the prominent regions. Global military expenditure has continue to rise owning to rising global terror attack and to maintain safety and security. Aerospace grade ammonium perchlorate is used extensively as a strong oxidizer and as an additive in the aerospace industry for the production of solid fuel rocket propellants, tactical missiles, nuclear-tipped rockets, civilian boosters and in missiles in the defense industry therefore growth in aerospace and defense industry is expected to propel the demand for ammonium perchlorate.

Ammonium Perchlorate Market: Restraints

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has classified ammonium perchlorate as toxic and harmful when exposed to human. Ammonium perchlorate cause irritation on skin, eye and some thyroid problems. It is also a class one explosive, manufacturers have to go through stringent rules and regulation for using ammonium perchlorate as a raw material or as an additive. Usage of ammonium perchlorate leads to contamination if the waste is unregulated which contains high level of ammonium perchlorate and can contaminate water owning to solubility in water if usage of ammonium perchlorate is not regularized.

Ammonium Perchlorate Market: Trends

Smokeless and ash-less signal flare in the color blue is gaining traction amongst the prominent military and defense services globally for its properties of distinctive color and minimum residue. Ammonium perchlorate is used in these flares to project a blue color flame.

Market: Segmentation

Purity ≥99%

<98% Application Rocket Fuel Additive

Strong Oxidizing Agent

Others (Blue Color Flares) End Use Aerospace & Defense

Pyrotechnics & Fireworks

Analytical Chemistry

Others Region North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Peru)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K., Spain, BENELUX, Nordics)

Eastern Europe (Russia, Poland, CIS)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, South Korea)

Japan

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, South Africa, Turkey, Iran, Israel)

Market: Regional Outlook

North America and Europe are understood to hold a prominent share in the Ammonium Perchlorate market. China is one of the leading countries in Ammonium Perchlorate production owning to the rapid chemical industry growth in the recent years.

The increasing advancements in the aerospace industries in regions such as North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific is estimated to propel the ammonium perchlorate market in the coming future.

China and India are expected to be prominent players in the Asia-Pacific region. Countries in Middle-East & Africa such as Saudi Arabia, Sudan, Israel and Iraq invest heavily in the military and defense budget. U.S., China, India, France and Russia are among the leading countries who invest a high percentage of GDP as their military budget which is expected to drive the ammonium perchlorate market in these countries.

Market: Key Players

Some of the global Ammonium Perchlorate market are as follows:

hongqing Changshou Chemical Co., Ltd., Dalian North Potassium Chlorate Co., Ltd., Shuangpai County Insein Chemical Co., Ltd., Dalian Gaojia Chemical Co., Ltd., Yingkou Tianyuan Chemical Research Institute Co., Ltd, Calibre Chemicals Pvt. Ltd., The Pandian Chemicals Limited, American Pacific and Kerr-McGee Corporation among others

