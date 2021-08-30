Ampicillin Drugs Market Analysis and Demand With Forecast Overview to 2031

Ampicillin Drugs Market: Introduction

Ampicillin is a penicillin antibiotic drug that is specially used to prevent or treat numerous infections such as intestines, stomach, meningitis, gonorrhea, pneumonia, bladder infections, etc. Ampicillin is classified under the drug class Aminopenicillins. Aminopenicillins are beta-lactam antibiotics that kill bacteria; they inhibit the synthesis of bacterial cell wall. There is a chemical similarity between penicillin; the difference lies in broader spectrum of activity than penicillin.

The oral route of administration of ampicillin is possible because Aminopenicillins are not deactivated by acid hydrolysis; however, they are susceptible to hydrolysis by beta-lactamase and hence, sometimes beta-lactamase inhibitors are administered. Aminopenicillins are also effective against several infections caused by gram-negative as well as gram-positive bacteria such as H.influenza, and E.coli.

The global ampicillin drugs market can be segmented based on dosage form, indication, distribution channel, and region. In terms of dosage form, the market can be categorized into oral capsule, oral powder, injectable powder, and others. Based on indication, the global ampicillin drugs market can be classified into infection, meningitis, gonorrhea, pneumonia, others. The infection segment can be further classified into intestine, stomach, bladder, and others. In terms of distribution channel, the market can be categorized into hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and online pharmacies.

Key Drivers, Restrains, and Opportunities of Global Ampicillin Drugs Market

Increase in incidence of infectious diseases such as pneumonia, gonorrhea, and syphilis is a major factor driving the global ampicillin drugs market. Moreover, incidence of numerous contagious diseases, such as urinary tract infections, is rising across the globe. This is projected to fuel the demand for ampicillin antibiotics in the next few years.

Increase in awareness campaigns by private and government organizations for the control of bacterial infectious diseases and a rise in investment in research and development activities are other factors that are anticipated to boost the global ampicillin drugs market during the forecast period. However, emergence of antibiotic resistance by various species of bacteria and adverse reactions including hypersensitivity reactions, allergic reactions, anaphylaxis, and rashes associated with intake of ampicillin are expected to restrain the ampicillin drugs market in the near future.

The whole world is presently struggling with the COVID-19 pandemic. This infection leads to pneumonia, severe and acute respiratory disorders, multiple organ failure, and in severe cases death. The geriatric population is more prone to COVID-19. The secondary bacterial infection caused due to COVID-19 can be treated by ampicillin. This is likely to drive the ampicillin drugs market.

Governments of developing countries are making significant investments to modernize healthcare infrastructure in their respective countries, which is likely to increase access to healthcare. This is expected to increase the demand for global ampicillin drugs. Increase in prevalence of infectious diseases in developing countries presents lucrative opportunities for the global ampicillin drugs market.

North America to Capture Major Share of Global Ampicillin Drugs Market

The global ampicillin drugs market can be segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America is projected to account for a dominant share of the global market between 2017 and 2031. This is attributed to an increase in incidence of sexually transmitted diseases such as gonorrhea and syphilis in the U.S. According to CDC, the country reported 555,608 cases of gonorrhea in 2017, accounting for 171.9 cases per 100,000 population and an increase of 67% since 2013. The market in Europe is estimated to expand at a rapid pace from 2021 to 2031. Increase in incidence and mortality rate of infectious diseases, including pneumonia, in emerging markets, such as India and China, is likely to drive the demand for ampicillin antibiotics in the next few years. Rise in the number of antibiotic manufacturers and favorable government support for raising awareness among people about infectious diseases in these countries are anticipated to boost the ampicillin drugs market in Asia Pacific.

Key Players Operating in Global Ampicillin Drugs Market

The global ampicillin drugs market is highly concentrated due to the presence of key players. A vast number of manufacturers hold a major share in their respective regions. Growth strategies adopted by leading players are likely to drive the global ampicillin drugs market.

Major players operating in the global ampicillin drugs market are listed below:

ACS Dobfar S.p.A.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Viatris Inc.

Sanofi

Indian Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals Limited

Zydus Cadila

Pharmed Medicare P. Ltd.

Lyka Hetro Labs

Hetero Healthcare Limited

