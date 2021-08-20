an anomaly behind some of the more severe forms, according to a study

Covid-19 continues to claim many victims worldwide. In the past few weeks, the number of confirmed cases has increased dramatically in most countries around the world. Due to the delta variant, this phenomenon has led to a new wave of infections that has been raging with more severe cases for several weeks. The researchers haven’t given up and continue to try to understand how the virus works.

Two new studies were published yesterday Thursday that provide details on severe forms of the disease. A quarter of the severe forms of Covid-19 can be explained by a genetic or immunological abnormality. This is the result of two studies published yesterday Thursday in the journal Science Immunology. The AP-HP (Assistance publique – Hôpitaux de Paris) announced details on this subject yesterday in a published press release.

According to one of the studies that was based on 3595 patients with critical form, including 34,159 healthy people and 1639 asymptomatic, scientists have successfully shown that between 15 and 20% of severe forms are caused by the presence of autoantibodies in the blood that “target” specifically on IFN 1. “These antibodies have been shown to block the protective effect of IFN 1 on virus replication. The Sars-Cov-2 virus penetrates cells without encountering resistance and multiplies in an uncontrolled manner, ”we read in the press release from AP-HP. The other study focused on genetic abnormalities in the TLR7 gene. In 16 1202 patients, all of them men, the researchers were able to establish a connection between so-called “loss of function” gene variants contained in the TLR7 gene and the critical forms of the disease.

View comments