An English envoy in Kabul | Taliban are trying to break isolation and set the British free

An English envoy in Kabul | Taliban are trying to break isolation and set the British free

(Kabul) Senior Taliban officials received a British envoy in Kabul on Tuesday as the new regime desperately tries to break its diplomatic isolation and reassure the international community, particularly on the sensitive issue of girls’ education.

Posted on Oct 5, 2021 at 10:32 am

Élise BLANCHARD and James EDGAR Agence France-Presse

The new Islamist regime that came to power in Afghanistan 50 days ago has not yet been recognized by any country. But in view of the imminent serious humanitarian crisis in this country, which after 20 years of war is completely dependent on international aid, diplomatic maneuvers are trying to find first compromises.

The Foreign Office said in a statement that the British envoy for Afghanistan, Simon Gass, was received in Kabul on Tuesday, where he met Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi and Deputy Prime Minister Abdul Ghani Baradar.

PHOTO JORGE SILVA, REUTERS

An armed Taliban leaves a mosque in Kabul on October 4, 2021.

British ex-soldier is allowed to go

Separately, a former British soldier arrested by the Taliban left Kabul along with British officials, a diplomatic source told AFP on Tuesday.

Benjamin Slater, 37, flew to Doha, Qatar with a British delegation who had traveled there to meet Taliban officials. Mr. Slater became a businessman and is the founder and president of Nomad Concepts Group, a company specializing in international development.

He was briefly arrested by the Taliban last month while attempting to evacuate its 400 Afghan employees by land after failing to evacuate them by air. The Taliban released him but told him he could only cross the border with a helper and ordered his other staff to return to Kabul, according to The Telegraph.

Mr Slater asked the Foreign Office to help evacuate all of his staff.

Diplomatic relations with the United Kingdom

British envoy Simon Gass, who was already very active behind the scenes from Qatar, spoke to Taliban officials about “the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan, how to prevent the country from becoming a hotbed of international terrorism again, and the necessity to allow those who so wish “to do so,” said British diplomacy.

The Afghan Foreign Ministry spokesman, Abdul Qahar Balkhi, welcomed the meeting in a series of tweets and photos that it enables “detailed discussions on the revival of diplomatic relations between the two countries”.

The Foreign Office was much more cautious and emphasized that the talks had also focused on “the issue of dealing with minorities and the rights of women and girls”.

Westerners have made respect for women’s rights one of their basic requirements when considering a lasting relationship with the Taliban. They made a few shy gestures to calm her down.

In the northern Afghan province of Kunduz, girls have returned to some middle and high schools, a Taliban official and teacher said today, but the measure does not apply to the rest of the country.

The video of this return posted by a spokesman for the Islamist movement shows dozens of young girls. Most of them wear the traditional school clothes of the Afghan girls, a long black tunic and a white scarf, while others wear a black niqab. They sit on benches and wave Taliban flags.

Several other schools in the region have also reopened for girls, as several teachers and leaders of local schools have told AFP.

“Closed to girls”

But beyond this carefully orchestrated re-entry, an Education Ministry official, Mohammad Abid, told AFP in Kabul that the rules had not changed. “Secondary schools remain closed to girls,” he said.

In mid-September, the Afghan middle and high schools reopened, but only for boys.

Girls are already allowed to attend primary schools and private universities, but in same-sex classes and on the condition that they are fully veiled.

The lack of girls in secondary schools has sparked outrage in the international community, who fear that the Taliban will impose the same fundamentalist and brutal regime that they were in power between 1996 and 2001.

Even if the Taliban have tried to reassure the Afghan people and the international community with less severity than before since their return to power in mid-August, their promises are difficult to convince.

On Tuesday, Amnesty International reported the murder of 13 Hazaras in the central province of Daykundi on August 30, which it described as a “war crime”.

Eleven of those killed were former government soldiers, nine of them were executed according to testimony of the human rights organization.