an outbreak of the disease discovered in Tohouè

Burkina Faso banned poultry imports from three African countries including Benin on Friday 20th August. He said Benin reported outbreaks of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) to the World Organization for Animal Health (OIE) on the same day. In fact, the cases reported to the OIE were discovered on a farm in Tohouè, a village in the municipality of Sèmè-Kpodji.

“Digestive disorders”

It all started on July 27th when 11-month-old laying hens developed digestive problems. This resulted in a decline in egg production, with 50% of the chicken population dying. On August 18, it was confirmed that this farm is a breeding ground for avian influenza, that is, bird flu, reports the newspaper Le Matinal. On Friday, August 20, there were 6,626 birds dead.

The cause is not yet clear, but precautions have been taken to quarantine the affected area to prevent the spread. Note that countries like Côte d’Ivoire and Togo have already discovered cases of bird flu on their territory. Burkina Faso has also banned imports of poultry from these two countries.

