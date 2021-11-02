An Ultimate Guideline of Electric Boat (PDF)

Electric boats use battery power for propulsion of the rotor motor to achieve momentum. Electric boated used the same batteries which are used in electric vehicles. As these boat does not uses internal combustion engine, these boats are silent, clean and offers efficient propulsion. The batteries used in electric boats are either nickel based, lead acid, or lithium ion.

Owing to the growing inclination for curtailing carbon emissions, the electric boats market is experiencing significant growth. However, fluctuating prices of raw materials are hampering the growth of the market. Meanwhile, the increasing amount of recreational and water sports activities is anticipated to propel the electric boats market during the forecast period.

The global electric boats market is segmented on the basis of boat type, battery type, and application. On the basis of boat type, the market is segmented as pure electric and hybrid. On the basis of battery type, the market is segmented as nickel based, lead acid, and lithium-ion. On the basis of application, the market is segmented as fishing, recreational, and others.

The report analyzes factors affecting electric boats market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the electric boats market in these regions.

Key Players

Frauscher

Duffy Electric Boat Company

RAND Boats ApS

Vision Marine Technologies

Quadrofoil

LTSMARINE

Symphony Boat Company

Blue Ribbon

aquawatt mechatronics and yacht construction

Torqeedo GmbH

