An Ultimate PDF Guideline of Hydrogen Fuel Cell Vehicle

Hydrogen fuel cell vehicles utilize a hydrogen fuel cell to power its on-board electric motor. Hydrogen is used to operate a hydrogen fuel cell to generate electricity. Hydrogen fuel cell vehicles possess high potential to reduce emissions related to the transportation sector. This vehicle does not generate any greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions during vehicle operation unlike diesel-powered and gasoline vehicles.

Download PDF Brochure of Study, Click Here!!

Hydrogen Fuel Cell Benefits

Energy Storage

Hydrogen is energy storage medium. Energy, stored as hydrogen in the form of a gas or a liquid, will never dissipate until it is used, making it a good application for emergency generators and other mission critical energy applications. Compare that to other energy storage types like batteries and capacitors which lose the energy stored in them over time and need to be periodically recharged even without use.

Energy Efficiency

Currently most internal combustion engines operate with an efficiency around 25% and power plants achieving about a 35% efficiency; however, a stationary fuel cell, when used in a combined heat and power system, can have an efficiency level of greater than 80%.

Environmental Impact

When hydrogen is used to power a fuel cell, the only byproducts are water and heat—no pollutants or greenhouse gases are produced. Even when fossil fuels are used to power a fuel cell the emissions are significantly reduced when compared with conventional fossil fueled generation technologies. In Connecticut, the annual average emission rates for electric generation facilities on the New England System is .25 lb/MWh for NOx. by contrast, a stationary fuel cell operating on natural gas produces approximately 0.01 lb/MWh for NOx.

Domestic Energy Supply

Hydrogen can be produced using a wide variety of resources found here in the U.S. Hydrogen can be renewable and produced by waste, biomass, wind, solar, tidal, wave, and geothermal. Production technology includes electrolysis of water, steam reforming of natural gas, coal gasification, thermochemical production, and biological gasification. With so many sources for hydrogen generation, the U.S. has the ability to create sustainable energy in an efficient and cost effective manner, while reducing our dependence on foreign oil and other fossil fuels.

SEGMENTATION

Based on electrolyte, the global hydrogen fuel cell vehicle is segmented PEMFC, and PAFC.

On the basis of power, the market is segmented into less than 100 KW, 100-200 KW, and more than 200 KW.

Based on vehicle, the market is bifurcated into passenger car, bus, light commercial vehicle (LCV), and truck.

Based on component, the market is bifurcated into fuel processor, fuel stack, and power conditioner.

Top Companies

TOSHIBA

BALLARD POWER SYSTEMS

HYDROGENICS

ITM POWER

DELPHI

PANASONIC

TOYOTA

HONDA

HYUNDAI

NISSAN

For more info, Get sample PDF copy of this study Here!!