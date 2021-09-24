an unknown object hit the planet

An unidentified object struck the planet Jupiter on Tuesday, September 14. In fact, the information was announced by various observers. According to the details that have been provided about this phenomenon, the new impact would have taken place on September 13, 2021 at 10:39:30 pmUT, that is, on September 14 at 12:39:30 am, time of Paris. The phenomenon has been observed by scientists in several countries.

The discovery made by the Brazilian astronomer José Luis Pereira from São Caetano do Sul was confirmed in Germany but also in France by the ALS team on mission at the Astroqueyras observatory in Saint-Véran. The phenomenon is manifested by the usual flash of light that it produces. In the last twenty years, about 10 impacts of this type have been observed according to the information reported on the phenomenon.

Less than 5 seconds

The impact of September 14 would still have been visible for less than 5 seconds. For now, the various hobbyists in this sector continue to examine the various data collected for this purpose. The objective is to compare the current impact with what happened in July 1994 when the impact produced fragments of the famous comet Shoemaker-Levy.